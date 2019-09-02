Big weekend? Marcus Wareing's prawn and kale salad is the perfect healthy dish - and it only takes 15 minutes Start as you mean to go on!

We've all been there, it's the weekend, the sun is shining and you want to let loose. Any excuse to eat out in a pub garden or have an indulgent picnic in the park is welcome... and then Monday morning comes around and your body is desperate for some vegetables. Well, Masterchef TV judge and Michelin star chef Marcus Wareing has exclusively shared with HELLO! his prawn, sugar snap, kale, peanut and coriander salad - and its the perfect tasty dish to start the week right!

PRAWN, SUGAR SNAP, KALE, PEANUT & CORIANDER SALAD

Serves 4, Preparation time 15 minutes, Cooking time 3 minutes

INGREDIENTS

• 350g/12oz raw king prawns, peeled and veins removed

• 1 tbsp vegetable oil

• Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 150g/5oz sugar snap peas, trimmed and thinly sliced

• 200g/7oz trimmed kale, finely sliced

• 1⁄2 bunch fresh coriander, leaves chopped

• 1⁄2 bunch spring onions, trimmed and finely sliced

• 85g/3 1/2oz roasted peanuts, chopped

For the dressing

• 3 tbsp toasted sesame oil

• 1 tbsp soy sauce

• 1⁄2 tbsp runny honey

• 2 tbsp rice wine vinegar

• 1⁄2 green chilli, deseeded and finely diced

• 1 tbsp peanut butter

INSTRUCTIONS

1. To make the dressing, whisk all of the ingredients together in a bowl with 4 tbsp of cold water and set aside.

2. To cook the prawns, heat a griddle pan over a high heat until smoking.

3. Drizzle the prawns with the vegetable oil and season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper then cook on the griddle for about 1 1⁄2 minutes on each side, or until cooked through.

4. Mix the sugar snap peas, kale, coriander and spring onions together in a bowl. Add the dressing and mix well. Place on a large serving platter, or individual serving plates, then top with the prawns and peanuts and serve straightaway.

Recipe from New Classics by Marcus Wareing, Harper Collins, £14.99.