This 'sushi' sandwich recipe is a clever idea for a fun lunchbox addition Chopsticks at the ready!

It's that time of year again where the little ones are back to school and with that comes the stress of preparing a packed lunch that you can trust they will eat - but no fear, we have a fun and clever recipe that will keep your kids entertained and excited to tuck into their lunch box. 'Sushi roll-up' sandwiches - yes that's right, there’s no reason why children can’t enjoy sushi! These sushi-style wraps are an ingenious way to get kids trying new ingredients. Replacing sushi rice with bread makes for a quick and inexpensive lunchbox pleaser - and they look cute too!

Makes 18 ‘sushi’ rolls', Preparation time 15-20 minutes

SUSHI SANDWICHES

INGREDIENTS:

• 4 slices of white bread, crusts removed

• A little softened butter

• 2 slices of brown bread, crusts removed

For the chicken & sweetcorn

• 40g/1½oz cooked chicken, finely diced

• 1 tbsp mayonnaise

• 1 tbsp tinned sweetcorn

• ½ large carrot, grated

For the beef, tomato & lettuce

• 2 tbsp mayonnaise

• 40g/1½oz cooked beef, thinly sliced

• 2 lettuce leaves

• 1 tomato, deseeded and thinly sliced

For the prawn

• 100g/4oz cooked peeled prawns, drained and chopped

• 2 tbsp mayonnaise

• 4 cucumber batons

• 1 tomato, deseeded and thinly sliced

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Put the white bread slices on a chopping board, cover with clingfilm and roll them out with a rolling pin to a thickness of 3mm/⅛in. Remove the clingfilm and spread the flattened slices with butter.

2. For the chicken and sweetcorn filling, mix the chicken, mayonnaise and sweetcorn together in a bowl. Spoon along the sides of 2 buttered slices of bread. Top with the grated carrot, roll each slice up tightly and then cut each roll into 3 pieces.

3. For the beef, tomato and lettuce filling, spread the mayonnaise over the remaining 2 slices of flattened white bread. Put the beef on one edge of the mayo-covered bread slices, top with lettuce and tomato, roll up and trim the edges, the cut each roll into 3 pieces.

4. For the prawn filling, put the brown bread slices on a chopping board, cover with clingfilm and roll them out with a rolling pin to a thickness of 3mm/⅛in. Mix the prawns and mayonnaise together in a bowl and then spoon onto one edge of each bread slice. Top with cucumber and tomato, roll up tightly and trim the edges. Slice each roll into 3 pieces.

