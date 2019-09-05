This 'sushi' sandwich recipe is a clever idea for a fun lunchbox addition
Chopsticks at the ready!
It's that time of year again where the little ones are back to school and with that comes the stress of preparing a packed lunch that you can trust they will eat - but no fear, we have a fun and clever recipe that will keep your kids entertained and excited to tuck into their lunch box. 'Sushi roll-up' sandwiches - yes that's right, there’s no reason why children can’t enjoy sushi! These sushi-style wraps are an ingenious way to get kids trying new ingredients. Replacing sushi rice with bread makes for a quick and inexpensive lunchbox pleaser - and they look cute too!
MORE: The 11 things every back-to-school bag MUST have
Makes 18 ‘sushi’ rolls', Preparation time 15-20 minutes
SUSHI SANDWICHES
INGREDIENTS:
• 4 slices of white bread, crusts removed
• A little softened butter
• 2 slices of brown bread, crusts removed
For the chicken & sweetcorn
• 40g/1½oz cooked chicken, finely diced
• 1 tbsp mayonnaise
• 1 tbsp tinned sweetcorn
• ½ large carrot, grated
For the beef, tomato & lettuce
• 2 tbsp mayonnaise
• 40g/1½oz cooked beef, thinly sliced
• 2 lettuce leaves
• 1 tomato, deseeded and thinly sliced
For the prawn
• 100g/4oz cooked peeled prawns, drained and chopped
• 2 tbsp mayonnaise
• 4 cucumber batons
• 1 tomato, deseeded and thinly sliced
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Put the white bread slices on a chopping board, cover with clingfilm and roll them out with a rolling pin to a thickness of 3mm/⅛in. Remove the clingfilm and spread the flattened slices with butter.
2. For the chicken and sweetcorn filling, mix the chicken, mayonnaise and sweetcorn together in a bowl. Spoon along the sides of 2 buttered slices of bread. Top with the grated carrot, roll each slice up tightly and then cut each roll into 3 pieces.
3. For the beef, tomato and lettuce filling, spread the mayonnaise over the remaining 2 slices of flattened white bread. Put the beef on one edge of the mayo-covered bread slices, top with lettuce and tomato, roll up and trim the edges, the cut each roll into 3 pieces.
4. For the prawn filling, put the brown bread slices on a chopping board, cover with clingfilm and roll them out with a rolling pin to a thickness of 3mm/⅛in. Mix the prawns and mayonnaise together in a bowl and then spoon onto one edge of each bread slice. Top with cucumber and tomato, roll up tightly and trim the edges. Slice each roll into 3 pieces.
RELATED: Princess Charlotte's first day at school: EVERYTHING you need to know