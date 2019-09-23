What Victoria Beckham gives Harper at snack time - and it’s very clever Victoria Beckham shares fun food hack for parents

When it comes to eating healthy we all know the saying "an apple day keeps the doctor away" but we also know how hard it is to convince the little ones to follow the all-important rule - but have no fear, Victoria Beckham has the ultimate hack. The former Spice Girl, global fashion designer and most recently, beauty brand extraordinaire has added yet another skill to her impressive résumé which mums out there are going to LOVE the icon for. The mum-of-four has worked out a clever trick to encourage her eight-year-old daughter Harper into eating and enjoying fruit - and you're going to want to try it too.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Victoria posted a picture of a mango scored and cut up into squares with the caption: "Harper's afternoon snack, Mango hedgehog x". Genius! The hedgehog-shaped snack that Victoria shared on her Instagram account makes eating fruit fun for young kids like Harper, it also makes it simple and easy to eat as the little ones only need their hands - plus, with a fun name like Mango Hedgehog, no child is going to resist - VB definitely knows her stuff! We're hoping for more these hacks like this please, Victoria!

Harper Beckham had quite the week last week as she attended London Fashion Week to support her mum at her show. The youngster sat front row with her dad, and her older brothers, Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz. She also sat with Vogue's editor in chief Anna Wintour who she twinned with once again - remember when they sported the same haircut? Well, this time they both sported matching floral dresses and nailed the trend! From the way she eats her fruit to the floral dresses she wears, Harper is one influential kid.

