Emma Willis shares cutest photo of children's Halloween bake off

It was bake off time in Emma Willis' household, as the presenter shared an adorable photo of her children's Halloween baking efforts. The TV star took to Instagram to show off their spooktacular creations, revealing that she played judge. Proudly displayed on the kitchen counter were a plate of tarts, a meringue shaped like a ghost and ghoulish-looking eyeballs on toothpicks.

"Halloween bake-off in the Willis house! Kids cooked, I judged.... meringue ghost was top of my list," Emma told her fans. Her mumsy post was immediately met with comments from her fans, who all praised her kids' efforts. "Well done young Willises, what a splendid effort," replied one follower, while another wrote: "All looks amazing." Scarlett Moffatt replied with clapping emojis, while one fan noted: "What a spread."

Emma shared a photo of their Halloween bake off

Emma, 43, is a doting mum to daughters Isabelle, ten, and Trixie, three, as well as son Ace, seven, all of whom she shares with her Busted singer husband Matt. In a rare interview about motherhood while speaking on Dave Berry's Dadpod podcast, Emma admitted her fears for her children.

"I left home at 17 and went and lived on my own in a model flat in London and when I think now that in seven years, my eldest (Isabelle), might ask me to do the same and I'm like: 'No, you're going to be locked in your room until you're 25. You're not going…'" she said.

The family going pumpkin picking

Reflecting on her parents' decision to let her leave home, Emma added: "I don't know how they let me do it because at the time I'm like: 'Well I'm big and I'm clever and I'm 17 and I'm fine. Of course I can go to London.' But now I'm a parent it fills me with dread when I have to let my kids go."

The Voice presenter also admitted that Matt, 36, is like her "fourth child". "that for me, is perfect, because I think he has such a fantastic bond and relationship with them because he can get down to their level, do you know what I mean?" said Emma. "And when they want fun they go to him. Matt is just always there and always fun and I'm quite jealous of that."

