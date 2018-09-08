Emma Willis, Amanda Holden, Rochelle Humes and Paddy McGuinness' secret project finally revealed And they've landed everyone's dream job…

Emma Willis, Amanda Holden, Rochelle Humes and Paddy McGuinness have been teasing their fans with a top-secret M&S project – but the details were finally revealed by the brand on Saturday! The supermarket have enlisted the celebrity foursome to become their brand-new food panel, meaning they get to taste M&S's new products and choose their favourites. Er, jealous much? The official statement reads: "The four super-samplers will get together each month to devour a selection of the brand new mouth-watering products that M&S launches each year and choose their individual favourites."

Now that's a celebrity dinner club!

A teaser of the four stars sat around a dinner table went live on Saturday morning, and the group certainly seemed to be getting on very well. Emma said of the new project: "How could you say no to working with M&S Food? Every day I think, 'Oh, I just need to pop to M&S!' So, it felt like I’d been putting a message out to the universe over the last 20 years, and the universe finally answered."

Amanda added: "I’m always in M&S! It’s not a lie… I visit all the branches near my house. I don’t just go in there for treats - I do my full shop, because I’m rubbish at cooking, but I know that my kids and my family are still getting amazing food."

The first video of the campaign, which will go out across social media, sees the foursome tasting the supermarket's new Italian range, and it sounds like it's going to be a crowd-pleaser – if Paddy has anything to say about it. So authentic is the parmesan ravioli, he says, "That should be illegal!" after tasting it. We can only imagine, sadly.

In August, Emma, Rochelle and Amanda posted a cryptic behind-the-scenes snapshot of their shoot on their Instagram pages, leading us all to wonder what they were working on. "Giving @mcguinness.paddy a bit of a lift! Exciting project with @marksandspencer… FOOD!! With these lovely ones – can't wait for you to see it! #comingsoon," Amanda captioned the photo.