Charley Webb has shared a photo of her son's incredible looking after-school treat – chocolate sauce and Oreo covered pancakes with a side of gummy bears! We could even spot a bottle of syrup in the snap, shared on Instagram, and it's safe to say we wish we were in Charley's son Buster's position right now…

The mother-of-three added the caption: "After school treat before we see JoJo Rabbit. Buster can't believe his luck."

It isn't the first time this week that the Emmerdale actress has revealed to followers just how nifty a chef she is. On Tuesday, the Debbie Dingle actress took to Instagram again with a photo of the delicious-looking meal she made for son Buster, nine, and his friend – a vegan pizza!

Charley shared the snap on Instagram

Alongside a GIF of the pizza being removed from the oven, Charley added: "Cooking a homemade vegan pizza for Buster and his friend. Interested to see if he notices the difference." The pizza was covered with vegan cheese, plum tomatoes and basil leaves for good measure, and it certainly left our tummies rumbling!

MORE: Charley Webb enjoys get-together with fellow soap star mum Lacey Turner - see photo

Charley also made Buster a delicious-looking vegan pizza!

MORE: Charley Webb makes shock announcement about her future on Emmerdale following maternity leave

It sounds like one day in the near future Charley might have another little mouth to feed… Speaking on Friday at the VIP Launch of Inflata Nation in Peterborough, the mother-of-three opened up about the prospect of having a fourth child, saying: "Once you have three you might as well have 20."

The actress, who shares sons Buster, Bowie, four, and little Ace, six months, with husband Matthew Wolfenden, elaborated: "Three at the moment is a lot, but I sort of think once you’ve got three you might as well have 20 because it’s just chaos. My house is chaos, but good fun though."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.