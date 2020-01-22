Charley Webb makes shock announcement about her future on Emmerdale following maternity leave The Emmerdale actress gave birth to third son Ace in July 2019

Charley Webb hasn't been seen in Emmerdale since her character Debbie Dingle left for a new life in Scotland in August 2019. In reality, the actress was already enjoying her maternity leave after welcoming her third son Ace in July. But for fans of the Dales' glamorous mechanic, it sounds like they could be waiting much longer to see her back in the soap after she confessed she has "no plans" to reprise her role. Speaking to The Sun at the launch of Inflata Nation Peterborough, Charley said: "I’m still on maternity leave at the moment. It’s been good but three kids is a different ball game. It’s been really good fun, but there are no plans for me to return to work at the moment."

And Charley may be extending her maternity leave if she decides to have a fourth child with husband and co-star Matthew Wolfenden. The couple already share sons Buster, nine, Bowie, four, and little Ace, six months. Charley, 31, added: "Three at the moment is a lot, but I sort of think once you’ve got three you might as well have 20 because it’s just chaos. My house is chaos, but good fun though."

Charley shares three sons with husband Matthew Wolfenden

Charley has played Debbie Dingle since 2002 and her exit saw the character venture to Scotland with her young son, Jack. Daughter Sarah decided to stay in the village while her mum headed off to make a go of the garage Lisa Dingle left Debbie in her will.

Charley's character Debbie Dingle hasn't been on screen since August 2019

Her husband and former co-star Matthew joined the Yorkshire soap as David Metcalfe in 2006. The real-life couple announced that Charley was pregnant with their first baby in 2009, and they welcomed Buster into the world the following year. They briefly split after the arrival of their second child Bowie, but reconciled and married in 2018 before announcing they were expecting their third child in February 2019.

