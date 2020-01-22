Claudia Winkleman shares photo of incredible gift - and we can't stop laughing The Strictly star is in for a series of very yummy snacks…

Claudia Winkleman took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share with followers that she had received the best gift of all time… a bottle of Lea & Perrins. Hilariously, however, the label on the bottle instead read 'Winkleman & Perrins', the perfect gift for a big Worcester sauce fan like Claudia!

MORE: Claudia Winkleman talks about her favourite shampoo, Head and Shoulders

The Strictly host shared a snap of the bottle on social media, and added the hilarious caption: "Siri. Please show me the world's greatest present." We have to say, the 48-year-old has excellent taste!

Over 180-years-old, Lea and Perrins Worcestershire sauce tends to leave people divided. For some, it's a family staple, while others aren't too fond of the vinegary condiment.

MORE: Strictly's Stacey Dooley wears Claudia Winkleman's gold sequin suit on the live tour

Claudia shared the hilarious photo on Instagram

MORE: Claudia Winkleman reveals psychologist 'saved her life' after daughter suffered burns

The year is off to a busy start for Claudia, who has been busy promoting her new podcast, How Did We Get Here? which she records with her friend and child psychologist Tanya Byron. During promotion for the new venture, the television star even opened up to The Times about how friend Tanya "saved her life" after her young daughter suffered serious burns when a costume that she was wearing on Halloween caught fire in 2014.

Claudia's daughter Matilda was celebrating the occasion by wearing a witch costume, however, caught fire after brushing past a candle. Claudia has said that the incident had a serious effect on her mentally.

The doting mum explained: "It's my daughter's story. But I just knew I would need Tanya. I did [need her] and she put me back together again, let's just say that."

Claudia added that Tanya had been there to help when her family was "blindsided" by the ordeal and even said that she would "replay the trauma" which led her to be overly protective of Matilda and her two sons, Jake and Arthur.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.