Whether sampling local dishes during official engagements or discovering world cuisines when on royal tours, the Duchess of Cambridge has often given fans a glimpse of her foodie side. Although Kate rarely opens up about her daily diet, she has unveiled some of her favourite dishes, whether it's admitting to a love of spicy food or being spotted snacking on popcorn during a basketball game.

Appearing alongside TV cook Mary Berry in A Berry Royal Christmas recently, the Duchess revealed her passion for baking birthday cakes for her children, saying: "I love making the cake. It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it." Kate also famously served up her grandmother's chutney as a Christmas gift to the Queen, showing off her thoughtful side.

Spicy curry

When she was seven months pregnant with Prince George, Kate enjoyed a homemade vegetable dish cooked by Indian couple Chan Shingadia and her husband Hash, who ran the Spar shop near Kate's home in Berkshire at the time. Chan added that as a vegetarian she only cooks meat-free dishes, suggesting that Kate opted for a veggie option to satisfy her pregnancy cravings.

When it comes to curries' spice levels, the Duchess herself has previously admitted she is a fan of spicy food – although she revealed ahead of her royal tour of India with Prince William that unlike her, her husband "struggles" with spices.

Sushi

Prince William revealed he and Kate were big sushi fans during a visit to Japan House London, where he met Japanese chef Akira. "Very impressive," the royal said as he tucked into some salmon sashimi. "Thank you very much. My wife and I love sushi. We might have to come down here for lunch when no one else is in." The Duke's admission appears to debunk the myth that members of the royal family aren't allowed to eat seafood, and shows they like to experiment with different foods from around the world.

Lamb

Prince William and Kate and their wedding guests dined on a saddle of organic lamb after they tied the knot in 2011, but it's not the only time the royal couple have been spotted opting for a dish with the meat. While attending the Taste of British Columbia Food Festival in 2016, William and Kate headed to chef Vikram Vij's stand where they sampled some of his 'Wine-Marinated Lamb Popsickles in Fenugreek Cream Curry', which he renamed 'Maharajah's Lamb Popsicles' for the purpose of their visit.

Kate has previously poked fun at her culinary skills

Her grandmother's chutney

The mum-of-three revealed that she put her culinary skills to the test when she spent her first Christmas at Sandringham with the British royal family. Kate admitted that she chose to gift the Queen with a pot of her grandmother's chutney, for a personal touch.

"I can remember being at Sandringham, for the first time, at Christmas," Kate revealed in a documentary released to coincide with the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations. "And I was worried what to give the Queen as her Christmas present. I was thinking, 'Gosh, what should I give her?' I thought back to what would I give my own grandparents and I thought, 'I'll make her something', which could have gone horribly wrong, but I decided to make my granny’s recipe of chutney."

Admitting she was "slightly worried about it", Kate revealed that the chutney featured in the Christmas meal the following day, noting that it shows the Queen's "thoughtfulness, really, and her care in looking after everybody."

William and Kate snacked on popcorn when they attended a basketball game

Popcorn

During the royal tour of Canada and the USA in 2014, Kate's love for popcorn was revealed when she and William attended a basketball game during their visit to New York. As she watched the NBA match Kate was spotted sharing a bucket of the tasty snack with William, occasionally reaching into the bag throughout the game.

Vegetarian dishes

While Kate does occasionally eat meat, it seems that she favoured meat-free options during her and William's royal tour of India. Chef Raghu Deora, who was charged with creating dishes for the royal couple during their stay at the Taj Mahal Palace, revealed that he served up a lunch of vegetable kebabs and lentil curry for the pair. "It is all vegetarian because I was told that was what they preferred," he explained.