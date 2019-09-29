Roast dinner lover? This mini lamb roast recipe is the perfect way to enjoy a Sunday roast any day of week And it's the perfect lunchbox size!

Can't wait till next Sunday to have your next roast dinner? This mini lamb roast dinner recipe is the perfect way to enjoy a Sunday roast any day of the week! It's not only a delicious dinner-for-one without the waste but it also doubles up as a lunchtime treat being the perfect lunchbox size - plus it looks super cute, so basically a win-win!

Serves 2-3, Preparation time 10 minutes, Cooking time: 35-40 minutes (for medium)

LAMB MINI RAOST WITH CITRUS BABY CARROTS AND NEW POTATOES

INGREDIENTS

1 x 350-400g (12-14oz) lean lamb mini roasting joint (thick flank or topside)

Salt and freshly milled black pepper

For the Citrus Vegetables:

30ml/2tbsp rapeseed or olive oil

45ml/3tbsp freshly squeezed orange juice

Small bunch fresh thyme leaves

4 garlic cloves, peeled and finely crushed

10ml/2tsp Chinese 5 spice powder

400g/14oz baby carrots, cleaned and trimmed

400g/14oz baby new potatoes, halved

45ml/3tbsp thick cut Seville orange marmalade, warmed

Extra thyme leaves, to garnish

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat the oven to Gas mark 5, 190°C, 375°F.

In a small bowl mix together the oil, orange juice, thyme, garlic and Chinese 5 spice.

Put the vegetables in a large non-stick roasting tin, season and spoon over half the citrus mixture. Lightly shake the pan to spread out and coat the vegetables.

Place the joint on a chopping board, make several slits over the surface and season. Position the lamb on top of the vegetables and roast for 25-30 minutes.

Remove from the oven, spoon the remaining citrus mixture around the vegetables and brush the marmalade over the joint and vegetables. Return to the oven and continue to cook for a further 10 minutes.

Remove from the oven with the vegetables and transfer to a warm plate, cover with foil and leave to rest for 5-10 minutes. Carve the lamb and serve with the vegetables.

