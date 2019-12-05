Raymond Blanc's boeuf bourguignon recipe is the winter warmer you have been looking for The ultimate boeuf bourguignon recipe

Looking for a hearty meal to help you keep warm through the colder autumn months? Well, then look no further! Raymond Blanc's boeuf bourguignon recipe is the perfect dish that will fill you up whilst also comforting you during the cold weather - it's basically a hug on a plate and it tastes pretty delicious too!

Serves: 4-6, Marinating time: 12 hours, Cooking time: 35 mins, Pressure cooker setting: 2, Preparation time: 20 mins

INGREDIENTS:

For the marinade

900g ox cheek, shin or blade, cut into even 4cm pieces

750ml full-bodied red wine, ie. Shiraz or Cabernet Sauvignon, reduced by one third to 500ml, cooled to room temp

200ml water or brown chicken stock

2 medium carrots, cut into slices 2cm thick

1 stalk celery, peeled, cut into slices 1 cm thick • 1 medium onion, peeled, cut into 8 through the root

9 garlic cloves, peeled left whole

½ tsp black peppercorns, crushed

1 bouquet garni (a few parsley stalks, 4 bay leaves, 6 sprigs of thyme, tied together)

For searing the beef and vegetables

4 pinches sea salt

2 pinches black pepper, freshly ground

2 tbsp vegetable oil

3 tbsp plain flour

INSTRUCTIONS:

For the marinade

Step 1

In a large container, mix the beef pieces, water, carrots, celery, onions, garlic, peppercorns and bouquet garni together and pour the cooled red wine over them. Cover with cling film, refrigerate and leave to marinate for 12 hours.

Step 2

Place a colander over a large bowl and put the beef mixture in it to drain off the marinade. Leave for a minimum of 1 hour to remove excess liquid. Separate the beef, vegetables and herbs and pat dry with kitchen paper. Reserve the liquid.

For searing the beef and vegetables

Step 1

Season the beef with the salt.

Step 2

On a high heat, in a large, heavy-based frying pan, sear and brown the beef pieces in the oil for 4 minutes on each side. With a slotted spoon, transfer the beef pieces to a tray, set aside and roll in the flour.

Step 3

Reduce the heat to medium, add the drained vegetables and herbs to the frying pan and sauté for 5 minutes, until lightly coloured.

Cooking in the pressure cooker

Step 1

Place all the ingredients into the pressure cooker including the reserved liquid and top with the pieces of beef.

Step 2

Cover with the lid and place on high heat on the pressure setting 2.

Step 3

Once the steam begins to come out of the pressure valve, turn the hob down to its lowest setting and set your timer for 35 minutes while you cook the garnish.

To finish

Step 1

After the timer has finished, remove from the heat and turn the valve to the release setting. Wait for all the steam to die down before you remove the lid.

Step 2

Taste and adjust the seasoning and thickness with a teaspoon of diluted cornflour if necessary.

