Since we heard that Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio and Florence Pugh are just some of the celebrities who have bagged an Oscar nomination, we can't get enough of the Academy Awards - and there is still the excitement of the incredible dresses on the red carpet to come! The star-studded ceremony, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 9 February, doesn't just end once the award-winners are announced. A-listers will go on to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' official post-Oscars celebration at Governors Ball where they will be served a mouth-watering selection of dishes. So the real question is: what foods and drinks will the Hollywood stars be enjoying on Sunday night?

Chef Wolfgang Puck and his son Byron Puck (left) with Wolfgang Puck Catering Vice President of Culinary Eric Klein

There's arguably no better place to start than with the drinks! After all, the celebrities deserve a celebratory drink or two to toast the winners of the evening and globally acclaimed bartender Charles Joy will ensure they have plenty of delicious options to choose from. Sharing his recipes ahead of the night, Charles revealed there will be three Tequila Don Julio signature cocktails: 'The Nominees' Negroni', 'The Hollywood Highball' and 'When You Have Passion…', the latter a fruity concoction made up of tequila, passion fruit liqueur and ginger juice. There will also be 12,000 speciality cocktails, 1,000 individually manicured orange peels and 3,600 hand-peeled and marinated tomatoes. So to say the evening takes a lot of meticulous planning would be an understatement!

Onto the food, Austrian-American Chef Wolfgang Puck will return for the 26th year to cater for the event alongside his son, chef Byron Puck. Following on from the 2020 Golden Globes, which featured a fully plant-based menu, the pair have created a delicious menu made up of 70 percent vegan dishes. "Vegetables are really my thing. I grew up on a farm, we had meat once a week," Wolfgang told E!'s Daily Pop.

Some of the dishes on the predominantly plant-based menu will include apple and vegetable spring rolls and homemade tofu. However, we're most excited about the themed foods, with Wolfgang bringing back his iconic smoked salmon Oscar statues, while 6,000 chocolate Oscar statues will allow sweet-lovers the chance to celebrate the occasion. Not only are the dishes mouth-watering but they are also stunning, and Wolfgang explained it is important to find the balance between the two. "The look is always important. You know, that's why we put make-up on. But I think at the end, it has to taste delicious," he said.

