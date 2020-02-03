Find out what lavish dishes the stars ate at BAFTAs 2020 The stars celebrated with these delicious dishes...

As expected, the 2020 British Academy Film Awards served up some impressive outfit inspiration, from Renée Zellweger's pink tailored gown by Prada to Olivia Coleman's bespoke set of jewels from Atelier Swarovski. We're still processing the dresses and the drama - not naming names, but Margot Robbie caused quite the stir while picking up Brad Pitt's accolade on his behalf - but one aspect of the night we are eager to know was what food the celebrities ate.

Considering the star-studded guest list at the BAFTAs it was bound to be a lavish affair, and the three-course affair did not disappoint. Following on from the focus on sustainability, BAFTA’s head chef Anton Manganaro and Paul Bates, the executive head chef of Mayfair’s Grosvenor House Hotel, ensured the food was sustainably sourced and offered mouth-watering plant-based options for the celebrities who follow vegan or vegetarian diets, such as Joaquin Phoenix and Daisy Ridley.

Catering for all tastes, the evening's meal got underway with a Caraway-infused carrot salad, with celeriac moutabel, kelp-pickled turnip, mushroom piccalilli and sweet vinegar reduction. Yum!

For the main course, A-list guests could choose from a meat or vegan option. The first was a Thyme-basted Shropshire chicken, chestnut mushroom barely with a ballotine of Potash Farm walnuts, Dorset truffle-creamed parsnips and roasted beets. Equally as delectable was the Aromatic Hodmedod's Farm lentil and cauliflower tart, with champ potatoes, roasted beets, lovage and parsley relish.

Greta Gerwig and Laura Dern later headed to the Netflix BAFTA after-party at Chiltern Firehouse

And those with a sweet tooth were in for a treat, with a fruity yet decadent dessert. The early season Yorkshire rhubarb fool, with a pear sphere and preserved raspberry jelly, meringue, toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds sounds divine. If all of that wasn't enough, the celebrations continued throughout dinner and into the evening with glasses of Champagne Taittinger and Villa Maria Pinot Grigio or Cabernet Sauvignon. Those looking to minimise their hangover could enjoy coffee and petits fours following the meal - that is, if they could squeeze it in!

