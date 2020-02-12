Natalie Portman, Ellie Goulding, Anne Hathaway and Miley Cyrus all opted for vegan wedding menus. Along with research showing that there are over 600,000 vegans in the UK, it’s hardly surprising that many are opting for animal-friendly food on their big day. The Green House Hotel in Bournemouth has even launched the UK's very first vegan wedding package complete with à la carte food menu, drinks and cake. So whether you’re vegan and planning your own nuptials, or need to cater to guests with dietary requirements, we’ve called upon nutritionist and author Rhiannon Lambert for 40 vegan wedding menu ideas that won’t compromise on taste.
Starters and appetisers
Colourful foods will offer a variety of nutrients
Chickpea falafel with beetroot dip
Sweet potato bruschetta
Vegetable rice paper rolls with peanut sauce
Tempeh and kale gyoza
Cauliflower buffalo bites
Beetroot carpaccio
Lentil mushroom walnut balls
Sweetcorn and courgette fritters with cashew dip
Mini stuffed potatoes with guacamole
Aubergine, pomegranate and pearl barley salad
Mains
Serve dishes with your choice of herbs
Cauliflower picatta
Saffron vegetable risotto
Tofu steaks with coriander cream
Seitan and mushroom bourguignon
Beetroot, walnut and lentil wellington
Porcini mushroom ravioli
Miso aubergine on a bed of sticky rice
Cranberry and quinoa stuffed butternut squash
Vegan cashew moussaka
Blackened tempeh with kale and avocado
Butternut squash, sage and cashew loaf
Deserts
Make fruit the base of your crumble
Apple and fig crumble with vegan custard or ice cream
Pistachio creme brulee
Key lime pie with ginger coconut cream
Vanilla bean pavlova
Raspberry macaroons
Blueberry and raspberry compote with coconut rice pudding
Peanut butter chocolate brownies
Sticky toffee pudding with vanilla bean ice cream
Baked banana with coconut sorbet
Chocolate and blood orange tart with caramel and hazelnuts
Pistachio and orange peel stuffed dates
Cardamom chocolate truffles
Cheese
Offer your vegan cheese with figs, grapes and strawberries
Macadamia nut brie
Cashew dill cheese
Herb and nut-crusted cheese log
Sweet chilli almond and cashew cheese
Truffle cheese
Oregano cheese
Cracked black pepper cheese
