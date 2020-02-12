40 vegan wedding menu ideas From walnut wellington to cardamom chocolate truffles, catering for dietary requirements has never been easier

Natalie Portman, Ellie Goulding, Anne Hathaway and Miley Cyrus all opted for vegan wedding menus. Along with research showing that there are over 600,000 vegans in the UK, it’s hardly surprising that many are opting for animal-friendly food on their big day. The Green House Hotel in Bournemouth has even launched the UK's very first vegan wedding package complete with à la carte food menu, drinks and cake. So whether you’re vegan and planning your own nuptials, or need to cater to guests with dietary requirements, we’ve called upon nutritionist and author Rhiannon Lambert for 40 vegan wedding menu ideas that won’t compromise on taste.

Starters and appetisers

Colourful foods will offer a variety of nutrients

Chickpea falafel with beetroot dip

Sweet potato bruschetta

Vegetable rice paper rolls with peanut sauce

Tempeh and kale gyoza

Cauliflower buffalo bites

Beetroot carpaccio

Lentil mushroom walnut balls

Sweetcorn and courgette fritters with cashew dip

Mini stuffed potatoes with guacamole

Aubergine, pomegranate and pearl barley salad

Mains

Serve dishes with your choice of herbs

Cauliflower picatta

Saffron vegetable risotto

Tofu steaks with coriander cream

Seitan and mushroom bourguignon

Beetroot, walnut and lentil wellington

Porcini mushroom ravioli

Miso aubergine on a bed of sticky rice

Cranberry and quinoa stuffed butternut squash

Vegan cashew moussaka

Blackened tempeh with kale and avocado

Butternut squash, sage and cashew loaf

Deserts

Make fruit the base of your crumble

Apple and fig crumble with vegan custard or ice cream

Pistachio creme brulee

Key lime pie with ginger coconut cream

Vanilla bean pavlova

Raspberry macaroons

Blueberry and raspberry compote with coconut rice pudding

Peanut butter chocolate brownies

Sticky toffee pudding with vanilla bean ice cream

Baked banana with coconut sorbet

Chocolate and blood orange tart with caramel and hazelnuts

Pistachio and orange peel stuffed dates

Cardamom chocolate truffles

Cheese

Offer your vegan cheese with figs, grapes and strawberries

Macadamia nut brie

Cashew dill cheese

Herb and nut-crusted cheese log

Sweet chilli almond and cashew cheese

Truffle cheese

Oregano cheese

Cracked black pepper cheese

