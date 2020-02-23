Just when we thought we were over Mrs Hinch's incredible 30th birthday celebrations in Disneyland Paris, she posts another picture that blows us away. This time, it's not the holiday destination that has made us green with envy but her cakes (yes, plural!).

The Essex-born cleaning influencer, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, took to social media to reveal two incredible birthday cakes. While the first was very sentimental, it was the second cleaning-themed one that stole the show! The two-tiered creation was covered in muted white and grey fondant icing which was barely visible under the sponges, cloths, mops and soap bubbles, not to mention the vacuum cleaner. 'Happy Birthday Mrs Hinch' was written in big pink letters across a pale pink cloth on the front, while the top featured several Cif cleaning products, including Power and Shine wipes. The level of detail that went into the cake was incredible, and it was finished off with a huge sparkler in the top. Mrs Hinch showed her appreciation for the thoughtful gift by writing: "Another cake surprise. Guys thank you!! Feel so loved and so so happy."

While the other cake also followed a similar grey and white colour scheme, it had a very different design. Presented to Mrs Hinch by her sister-in-law, it featured big white flowers and a delicate 'Happy 30th' sign on the top, a white bow around the bottom and small black and white photographs of the Instagram cleaning sensation with her husband Jamie and their little boy Ronnie. How sweet!

The sentimental cake was created by The Cake House in Dunstable, who shared pictures of the finished design with a sweet message for the star. "Happy 30th Birthday To Sophie aka Mrs Hinch! Big thank you to @burntisland_occasions for the amazing topper and name gem, they look fab," the company wrote.

Mrs Hinch was not the only celebrity to enjoy an extravagant birthday cake recently. Paris Hilton also unveiled two cakes at her lavish LA party over the weekend, and one of them was a pink Barbie-themed creation that included a flip phone, designer handbags and a house with a slide.

