Mrs Hinch unveils her impressive new kitchen transformation The cleaning influencer took to Instagram to share a series of before and after shots

From her son Ronnie’s nursery to her living-turned-dining room, Mrs Hinch has shared every part of her home renovation project so far with all 3.1m of her Instagram followers, and now there’s another room to add to the list: her kitchen.

The cleaning Queen took to Instagram Stories to share a series of videos showing the design she had come home to after her 30th birthday trip to Disneyland Paris, and much like the rest of her house, it’s seriously impressive.

“I absolutely love it!” she wrote.

Mrs Hinch built a serving hatch in her kitchen wall

The biggest transformation comes in the form of a ‘drive-thru’ wall suggested by Mrs Hinch’s followers, whereby she has knocked through her standard wall to create a large serving hatch that opens out on to the dining room. It also features two large light fixtures which Mrs Hinch says that her followers voted for on a story poll.

She wrote: “Thank you guys for persuading me to do it. It was the best decision I made in this house by far, 100 per cent!”

Mrs Hinch's new kitchen features chevron-style tiles

There are new tiles fitted diagonally to create a chevron style which Mrs Hinch says she saw on Pinterest, painted IKEA wall boxes holding house plants and photo frames, and a spot for her dog Henry’s day bed in the corner. There’s also a brand new stainless steel sink, and in response to those wondering what was wrong with the original one, Mrs Hinch has put it to good use in her garage as an outside sink.

Mrs Hinch stores house plants and photo frames on painted wall boxes from IKEA

In a similar vein, almost everything else from her old kitchen (worktops, cupboard fronts, fridge, freezer and flooring) has been fitted in her parent’s annex.

“I feel like I’m in my old kitchen too if that makes sense It’s bitter sweet and I couldn’t be happier for them,” she wrote.

Her oven, meanwhile, was donated to her friend’s mum, which Mrs Hinch shared a photo of in its new home.

