Brooklyn Beckham rang in his 21st year at a swanky restaurant surrounded by his nearest and dearest on Wednesday, but the star of the show had to be the towering, multi-tier donut cake that arrived at his table full of candles midway through the celebrations – it looked delectable! Brooklyn looked slightly bashful as his family sang Happy Birthday to him, but we can imagine he was highly impressed with his dessert – let's hope he has a sweet tooth!

Birthday wishes for Brooklyn have been flooding in on social media, and Victoria and David even shared a series of throwback snaps of their first born to mark the momentous occasion. Posting a pic on Instagram of David holding Brooklyn as a baby, Victoria wrote: "21 years ago today the most beautiful soul came into the world and changed our lives forever. Sensitive, sweet, kind and funny, you are our everything. I love you so much @davidbeckham xxx Happy Birthday @brooklynbeckham." Touched by his mum's kind words, Brooklyn responded: "I love you so much."

David also shared a throwback snap of his son, which saw him wearing a swimming cap. He captioned the photo: "Happy 21st to my big boy what more can I say about you other than you have grown into the most beautiful human being and that makes dad so proud...

"You are kind, passionate and caring and as a father that’s what you want to see in your son... We have had so many great moments as a father and son together like lifting trophies in all the places that I won them and for me that was always my dream ... I love you bust have the most amazing day because u deserve it."