Gemma Atkinson reveals the huge change she is making to her diet – and we can't believe it The former Hollyoaks star made the announcement on Instagram

Gemma Atkinson took to Instagram on Friday night to reveal that she was making a big change to her diet, and cutting out pizza entirely. The former Hollyoaks star added that she'd only be avoiding pizza during Lent, and told fans that she was going to find it hard, as pizza is her "tea every Friday". Gemma wrote on social media: "I've given up pizza for lent. Anyone who knows me knows how hard it is as pizza is my tea every single Friday. We get them delivered to work."

Gemma is known for keeping her fans updated with her personal life, and shares everything from motherhood milestones to gym selfies. However, on Wednesday, Gemma was forced to defend herself from internet trolls after they accused her of using photoshop to cover up stretch marks and cellulite in photos from her latest shoot with Woman and Home. In the gorgeous images, Gemma can be seen posing up a storm, but some of the doting mum's followers left comments saying that they couldn't see Gemma's C section scar, leading Gemma to respond with a lengthy Instagram post explaining that her scar is positioned much lower down than her underwear line, and adding that she didn't get many stretch marks while pregnant with baby Mia, now seven months.

Gemma shared the news on Instagram

A segment of Gemma's powerful response read: "On my latest post in my shoot for WH (Which I love btw!) a lot of people have DM’d me or commented on articles and my page that my pics must be airbrushed because my scar or stretch marks aren’t visible. Now I’m no expert but I’m assuming C sections are dependant on a lot of things. The size and position of your baby and your surgeon being a few of them. Mia was under 5lb. Tiny!

MORE: Gemma Atkinson hits back at trolls who accused her of using Photoshop

Gemma shared this photo when she hit back at trolls

MORE: Gorka Marquez shares sweetest new video of baby Mia speaking: WATCH

"She was low down and engaged but couldn’t be pushed out so she was cut out instead. My scar is around 8cm long and low down below my knicker line. For me to show it on pictures id quite frankly be showing you the top of my vagina!

"Now onto stretch marks. I didn’t get any on my tummy. I got a few faint white ones on the top of my bum cheeks but I had some there before Mia. I think I actually got them in high school... Again, I’m no expert but I’m told regardless of lotions and potions they come down to the elasticity in our skin and how quickly our bumps grow."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.