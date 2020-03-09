Brooklyn Beckham is one lucky 21-year-old! The son of Victoria and David Beckham celebrated his milestone birthday on Saturday with a party full of family and friends at their Cotswolds country house. The whole family shared photos of the fun-filled evening on their Instagram pages, showing Stormzy and Harper Beckham dancing and Victoria's fellow Spice Girls Emma Bunton and Geri Horner enjoying themselves. Dad David – a known food lover – also posted a couple of pictures of the party food, which we must say, looks pretty scrummy.

In one snap, we see three huge salmon fillets nailed down onto wooden boards, ready for cooking, while another photo reveals the caterers behind the menu: Mac & Wild. David wrote: "Thanks to Mac & Wild for a special night."

Mac & Wild have two restaurants in London and are famed for showcasing Scotland's produce at its finest – their specialities include wild venison, beef, seafood and steak. We can understand why they were booked for the Beckham gig then!

The Sun revealed that guests feasted on a three-course dinner which included Asado Lamb, chocolate ganache and haggis pops, as well as a hog roast and that amazing salmon we saw in the photo.

Instead of a birthday cake, photographer Brooklyn was surprised by an incredible ice sculpture in the shape of a movie camera; in one photo, the birthday boy stood covering his mouth with his hand in amazement as he looked at the impressive art piece.

Happy birthday Brooklyn!