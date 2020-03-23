It was a busy day in the kitchen at the Beckham household on Sunday, with dad David cooking up some delicious treats for Mother's Day. The father-of-four shared several photos on his Instagram Stories of the family's lovely day at home together and we were particularly taken with clips of the former England footballer baking with his daughter Harper. In the first clip, we see David measuring out ingredients for his cake before we hear Harper come along and say "Daddy can I help?" David replies, "Yeah, of course, you can help me." Aw, bless! Sweet Harper then proceeds to weight some sugar as the pair enjoy cooking together.

Next, we see David checking on the cake as he opens the door to their stunning black Aga and suddenly, hey presto, the cake is done and a few slices have already been eaten. We're not sure what type of sponge the pair have baked but it looks to be a vanilla cake drizzled in honey. Yum!

David and Harper's scrumptious cake

David also shared a snap of the dinner he cooked, writing: "Dinner by dad and cake by dad. Happy Mumm's Day." We love how he gave the family proper English comfort food – chips, peas and what looks like either breaded cod or chicken. What a great dad!

David's Mother's Day supper!

This isn't the first time Harper has shown an interest in cooking – earlier in the month the budding chef whipped up a healthy meal for her fashion designer. Victoria shared a video of her supper, writing: "Mummy is home!!! And Harper has cooked a surprise dinner!!!" In the clip, Harper, age eight, can be heard saying: "So here we have the salmon, prawns, and then we have sugar snap peas, cucumber, avocado and broccoli."

Can we come round for supper sometime, please?