Guinness pledge £1 million to support bar staff across Great Britain

The coronavirus crisis is affecting businesses of all sizes, as well as communities. But amongst all of the panic are stories of positivity and kindness.

Take the latest from Diageo, the company who own Guinness: they’re donating £1,000,000 to support the drinks industry and bar staff. How great is that?

On Twitter, the company said: “Diageo has announced a suite of measures to help support the British drinks trade through the impact of the #COVID-19 crisis, including: a £1,000,000 pledge from #Guinness to support bartenders, complimentary training and online learning, and flexibility on order sizes.”

We’re pledging our support to the bartender community affected by Covid-19 across Great Britain pic.twitter.com/3DxyW1exf7 — Guinness GB (@GuinnessGB) March 17, 2020

Dayalan Nayager, managing director of Great Britain, Ireland and France at Diageo said: “The British drinks trade is facing one of its most challenging times ever and we want to help our communities when they need us most.

“We all need to come together to support the trade and I would urge all my fellow drinks producers to do what they can to help our British pubs, bars and retailers and restaurants over the next few months.” We completely agree.

Meanwhile, earlier this week in Ireland, the government called on all pubs and bars across the country to temporarily close, in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus. This inevitably meant that a lot of bar staff would be out of a job, not to mention pub regulars lacking somewhere to socialise.

So, Guinness' pledge means that bar staff and the elderly in Ireland will get support, as these some of the communities hit hardest by the Covid-19 crisis. See, not all heroes wear capes.

Part of the donation will be spent towards supporting bar staff, while another part will help elderly people through a partnership with ALONE and its Befriending service. ALONE is a charity that helps to provide vital services to older people who need support and who may be experiencing social isolation.

