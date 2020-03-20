The Duchess of Sussex's favourite London-based bakery is delivering "isolation" cakes in a bid to lift spirits during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Luminary Bakery in Stoke Newington, which was visited by Meghan back in September, is a social enterprise, aiming to help some of the capital's most vulnerable women affected by sexual or domestic violence.

The Luminary Bakery have created "isolation" cakes

On their Instagram page, the bakery shared their latest creation – the Isolation Cake, which was decorated with blueberries, blackcurrants and caramelised orange slices. "Introducing the 'Isolation Cake'! Know someone self-isolating that could do with a cake drop," the caption reads. "Working from home got you feeling like you need some sweet, sweet joy in the form of cake? Order today for delivery within ten-miles of our Stokey bakery. Cakes are available in all flavours and in our new smaller family-size for the more intimate gatherings we are all restricted to (for now)."

GALLERY: The 9 most heartwarming photos of royal mums kissing their children

The bakery are also selling Letterbox Brownies for customers to buy and give to those in self-isolation and working from home. The brownie flavors available are Coconut & Cherry, Luminary's famous Salted Caramel, or Plain. Both cake and brownies have gluten-free and vegan options available.

They are also selling Letterbox Brownies

"Our 'Isolation Cake' and 'Letterbox Brownies' are all about support. By purchasing from Luminary, you are not only supporting the women we work with and a local business but of ering encouragement and comfort to someone feeling alone during these uncertain times," spokesperson Kaila Johnson said. "Some people are even choosing to treat their local NHS and frontline workers with these - what a kind way to show support & solidarity."

Set up by founder Alice Williams in 2014, the bakery's team run a six-month training programme to teach the women culinary and life skills to help them find employment opportunities. The Luminary Bakery opened their Stoke Newington premises in September 2016 and they launched their second store in Camden in October.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Five Foods The Royals Love To Eat

When Meghan celebrated her 38th birthday last August, HELLO! exclusively revealed that her cake was supplied by the Luminary Bakery. After the Duchess featured the café in British Vogue, she sent CEO Alice a beautiful hand-written note and a leather-bound notebook with ‘Forces for Change’ embossed on it – the theme of the September issue.

GALLERY: 8 times the royals enjoyed a cuddle in the rain

The thank you card read: "When I knew I would be secretly guest editing the September issue of British Vogue, including Luminary Bakery was a non-negotiable. The work you do, what you represent to the community, the spirit of the women there - you all embody what it means to be 'forces for change'. Thank you for being a part of this special project."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.