Easter 2020 supermarket opening times: Lidl, Aldi, Tesco, Sainsbury's and more

With the UK on lockdown, supermarkets across the country are adapting their opening hours in an attempt to accommodate customers. This year, the Easter period will begin on Friday 10 April, concluding on Monday 13 April 2020. Eager to find out when the likes of Lidl, Aldi, Tesco, Marks & Spencer and more will be opening their doors during the holiday? We've got you covered, here's our guide to supermarket opening times over Easter.

Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer stores across the UK will continue to operate on Good Friday, with the majority of shops opening at 8am and closing at 6pm.

Most Marks & Spencer stores will close for Easter Sunday, and will reopen on Easter Monday, from 8am onwards. As usual, customers can expect stores to close at 6pm.

To confirm Easter opening hours for your nearest store go to marksandspencer.com.

Tesco

Opening hours will vary across the UK, however in previous years, Tesco Extras, Metros and superstores have typically operated between 9am and 6pm across the Easter period.

To confirm Easter opening hours for your nearest store go to tesco.com

Sainsbury's

The majority of Sainsbury's stores will operate from 7am to 9pm on Good Friday. On Easter Saturday, most stores will be open from 7am to 10pm.

Stores will be closed on Easter Sunday.

On Easter Monday, Sainsbury's will be open between 8am and 10pm.

To confirm Easter opening hours for your nearest store go to sainsburys.co.uk

Asda

While Asda has not officially confirmed its opening times over the Easter period, last year the supermarket remained open on Good Friday and Easter Saturday from 6am to 10pm. Stores were closed on Easter Sunday and reopened on Easter Monday.

To confirm Easter opening hours for your nearest store go to asda.com

Morrisons

Customers can expect most Morrisons stores to operate from 6am to 11pm on Good Friday, however this may vary across the UK.

Stores will be closed on Easter Sunday.

To confirm Easter opening hours for your nearest store go to morrisons.com

Waitrose

On Good Friday and Easter Monday, the majority of Waitrose & Partners shops will be open from 8am to 10pm with some Little Waitrose shops opening from 7am to 10pm.

All Waitrose & Partners shops will trade normally on Easter Saturday.

Waitrose & Partners shops in England and Wales will close on Easter Sunday.

To confirm Easter opening hours for your nearest store go to waitrose.com

Aldi

Aldi has confirmed that it will be releasing Easter opening times soon. Customers should keep an eye on aldi.co.uk for regular updates.

In 2019, the supermarket did remain open on Easter Saturday and Easter Monday from 8am onwards, however Aldi stores were closed on Easter Sunday.

Lidl

Lidl has confirmed that on Good Friday most stores will be open from 8am to 10pm.

On the following Saturday, all Lidl stores will open as normal before closing for Easter Sunday.

Concluding with Easter Monday, most Lidl stores will operate between 8am and 10pm.

To confirm Easter opening hours for your nearest store go to lidl.co.uk

