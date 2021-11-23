It's National Pizza Week! Discover the best deals to save money on pizza this week

Georgia Brown
National Pizza Week deals: Discover the best discounts and savings on pizza from Asda, Tesco and Morrisons to Papa John's, Prezzo and more.
It's National Pizza Week! Let's be honest, we didn't need an excuse to eat pizza, but if our favourite restaurants and supermarkets are offering major discounts on the iconic Italian dish - we'll take it.
Thanks to the Pizza, Pasta & Italian Food Association (PAPA), the UK's first National Pizza Week sees supermarkets, restaurants and delivery chains treating the nation of pizza lovers to tempting deals from 22 - 28 November. The occasion marks PAPA's aim to support the food-to-go industry in its comeback after months of lockdown restrictions earlier this year.
Whether you're a stuffed crust supporter or a stonebaked base is more your style, read on to discover the best National Pizza Week deals.
Best National Pizza Week deals 2021
Asda National Pizza Week Deals
Like many supermarkets this week, Asda is running a three for £5 on its Stonebaked Thins and Deep Pan Pizzas all week - available in store and online.
Morrisons National Pizza Week Deals
Elevate your mealtime with Morrison's Italian rye sourdough, hand-stretched and stonebaked pizzas, available at £8 for two.
Alternatively, get stuck in with Goodfellas pizza, available at your local Morrison’s this week for just £2.50.
Coop National Pizza Week Deals
If you're more of a Stonebaked Thins kind of pizza eater, Coop's range is available for just £3 this week - that's cheaper than a meal deal!
Tesco National Pizza Week Deals
What’s better than a crispy thin base? If you head over to Tesco during National Pizza Week you can get your hands on any of Goodfella’s Stonebaked Thin pizzas for £1.25. That’s almost 50% off.
Prezzo National Pizza Week Deals
There's nothing better than indulging in delicious Italian food, and where better to do it than family favourite, Prezzo? The perfect place to tuck into a delicious pasta al forno, or warm up your Autumn nights with a butter roasted mushroom and mascarpone cheese pizza – Prezzo is the ultimate location for authentic Italian food at affordable prices.
Just in time for National Pizza Week, Prezzo has just launched its new festive menu with two festive courses for just £18.95.
Jack and Bry National Pizza Week Deals
Who said you can't enjoy pizza if you're vegan? Jack and Bry offer a delicious pepperoni alternative with their planet loving, plant-based topped pizzas starting from £4 online at www.jackandbry.com
If you want to put your feet up and let someone else do the cooking, head to Pizza Express, Prezzo, Zizzi’s, Papa John’s where it’s available piping hot and ready to eat.
Papa John’s National Pizza Week Deals
For the duration of National Pizza Week, you can get 50% off when you spend £25 at Papa John’s so why not treat yourself to a pizza, or two, or three, or four…
