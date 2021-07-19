Supermarket rules from Freedom Day, 19 July at Tesco, Sainsbury's & more Updates on face coverings, social distancing and hygiene measures

From 19 July, COVID-19 restrictions in England have eased, meaning social distancing and wearing face coverings are no longer required by law - although they are still recommended in crowded or enclosed spaces with others.

However, with coronavirus cases rising once more, many of us may still feel nervous shopping without restrictions. Fortunately, the country's main supermarkets have issued their own safety measures.

From face coverings, social distancing and in-store hygiene, find out the latest advice below…

Tesco

Tesco is encouraging its customers and staff to continue wearing face coverings if you can, and in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, they remain mandatory unless exempt.

MORE: 84 best meal delivery services in the UK: Mindful Chef, Gousto & more

Regarding hygiene, the store's latest online guidance says: "As before, you’ll find sanitiser and wipes at the store entrance. The screens at the checkout are staying as well. We’re keeping the traffic light system in place too, to help monitor the flow of customers and prevent overcrowding."

Tesco is keeping their 'quieter hour' for those who need or want "a quieter shopping experience, to make sure that everyone can shop safely." See the Tesco store locator for your local store's hours.

With online shopping, Tesco colleagues will still keep a safe distance should you require and will do if you are self-isolating - make sure to inform your driver or add this information to your delivery notes when ordering. Drivers will still sanitise their hands and equipment regularly.

"We continue to offer priority slots for vulnerable customers. And if you’re vulnerable, disabled or elderly, you can also ask our drivers to carry your shopping into your home for you, as long as you aren’t self-isolating."

Sainsbury's

Sainsbury's has confirmed its safety measures from 19 July.

The store will have new signs and tannoy messages to encourage customers to continue to wear a face-covering if they can. Colleagues will also be encouraged to wear a face-covering unless they are behind a screen.

Screens between self-service checkouts and dividing checkout queues will be gradually removed from stores in England. They will however remain between colleagues and customers being served at checkouts.

Sainsbury's is keeping its hand sanitiser stations and will continue to clean trollies and baskets, plus deep cleaning overnight.

MORE: 24 of the best kitchen gadgets that will revolutionise your kitchen

Simon Roberts, Sainsbury’s Chief Executive, said: "As we respond to the recent change in government guidance, we know that safety is still top of mind for many of our colleagues and customers. Our colleagues’ safety is vital and many of our colleagues would feel more comfortable if those who can wear face coverings continue to wear them.

"We’ve listened closely to our customers too and they are telling us the same. We’re asking everyone to be considerate and, while we understand wearing a face covering will now be a personal choice, we want to ensure we best support and protect each other in the weeks and months ahead."

Asda

Asda is encouraging customers in England to follow Government guidance on face coverings when shopping in their stores, and will continue to provide face coverings at the front of store for customers who want to wear one.

Customers in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, must wear face coverings while in-store unless exempt.

Asda is keeping their hand sanitisation stations at the front of stores as well multiple cleaning points throughout stores.

All basket and trolley handles now have a protective coating (Biomaster X shield) creating an antimicrobial surface that limits the spread of bacteria.

Aldi

To ensure the safety of customers and colleagues, Aldi will continue to ask everyone to wear a face-covering if they can. Hand sanitiser and cleaning stations will still be available.

Customers in Scottish and Welsh stores are still required to wear face coverings and social distance.

Aldi's busiest times to shop are between 11am and 3pm so avoid visiting at those times if you'd like a quieter shop.

MORE: 5 tasty summer salad recipes to try this week

Lidl

Lidl will have signage at the front of their stores recommending customers wear face coverings. It is mandatory in Scotland and Wales. Lidl's colleagues in England have the choice whether to wear a face-covering or not.

The store is still asking customers to pay safely using contactless card payments if possible, with the increased limit of £45.

While social distancing restrictions have been removed in England, Lidl customers are asked to be respectful of other customers or colleagues who are observing social distancing.

Lidl continues to recommend customers shop alone where they can.

Morrisons

Morrisons is also recommending customers follow Government guidance and continue to wear face coverings in its stores, as well as social distancing. Free face coverings are offered if you have forgotten yours.

The store is keeping protective screens and sanitising stations.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.