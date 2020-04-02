David Beckham adds unusual ingredient to his bangers and mash - and we're not happy The former footballer is certainly mixing it up in the kitchen

David Beckham is certainly keeping himself busy in the kitchen during the COVID-19 lockdown, showing off his impressive culinary skills. However, his recent meal has certainly divided opinion after he added a very unusual ingredient to simple bangers and mash – coleslaw! The former footballer shared a photo to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening, showing off a delicious-looking plate of sausages and mash covered in gravy. But he raised eyebrows when a dollop of coleslaw was spotted on the side. Captioning the image, he wrote: "Simple pleasures, bangers and mash. Oh and the coleslaw." Each to their own…

Lockdown has meant David and wife Victoria have both been exploring their culinary sides – although, by her own admission, the former Spice Girl prefers cleaning the dishes to actual cooking. She delighted fans last week by documenting their attempts to bake their first cake together – a lemon drizzle. At one point she burst into laughter when a suspicious noise could be heard in the background. "That was the dog! That was the dog making that noise!" she laughed, with David retorting: "Darling, don't lie. Seriously, we know you had baked beans for lunch." "Oh my god, stop!" Victoria replied, laying the blame firmly with the family's spaniel, Fig.

Would you add coleslaw to your bangers and mash?

David, Victoria and their children Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and Harper, eight, are currently self-isolating in their luxury Cotswolds home. Eldest son Brooklyn, meanwhile, is in lockdown in the US due to the travel restrictions put in place amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Taking to her Instagram Stories last week, Victoria shared Brooklyn's latest post about his Icon Magazine photoshoot. "We are all missing @BrooklynBeckham so much as he remains in lockdown in the US," she wrote. "Seeing this self-portrait he did for @ico_n brought a smile to all our faces this morning!"

