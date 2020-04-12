Gwyneth Paltrow proved she is no stranger to the kitchen by showing off her most recent food concoction on Instagram, and it looks delicious! With the majority of people self-isolating at home amid the coronavirus crisis, many have begun trying their hand in the kitchen to fill their time, including the American actress. And we need to try out Gwyneth's version of this simple potato cake recipe.

Gwyneth added another three ingredients to this simple potato cake recipe

Sharing a picture of her thinly sliced potatoes carefully arranged in a spiral design, she revealed her culinary creation was inspired by French Chef Ludovic Lefebvre, who had provided a step-by-step tutorial on Instagram just days before. The original three-ingredient recipe only calls for three large Yukon potatoes, clarified butter and kosher salt, cooked in a large skillet for 40 minutes - a recipe that Ludovic described as "super easy," not to mention being a total show-stopper! However, Gwyneth tweaked it to her own taste, adding another three ingredients to create extra flavour.

"Tonight’s side (just before I popped it in the oven) courtesy of @chefludo Instagram. For the last 10 minutes I added some olive oil and garlic powder and a solid dusting of Parmesan cheese," the 47-year-old wrote in the caption. Gwyneth's followers were clearly very impressed with her cooking skills, as Drew Barrymore commented: "Wow it’s as ornately cool as you woman!" while another wrote: "What I would GIVE for this right now."

Gwyneth's vegetable paella looked equally as tasty!

This comes shortly after she wowed fans with another tasty vegetarian recipe that used up multiple cupboard staples. She shared a picture of her finished paella, which was created with frozen peas, rice and artichokes, among other veggies. Gwyneth is not the only celebrity to brush up on her cooking skills recently, with the likes of David Beckham, Christine Lampard and Nadia Sawalha also pulling on their chef hats for everything from hot pots, to walnut chocolate and banana bread and everything in between.

