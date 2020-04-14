Get a fast Morrisons home delivery slot for a vulnerable person using this great new system All the details, plus the phone number you need to call...

To minimise the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has advised elderly and vulnerable people to self-isolate for three months. While this seems like a simple task, it requires an awful lot of planning and logistics to ensure everyone has access to the everyday essentials in their cupboards. Supermarkets across the UK have been making continuous attempts to help vulnerable people, and Morrisons' latest system will be a huge relief for those who need to organise their food deliveries.

Vulnerable people can use Morrisons' telesales shopping service for next-day delivery

Morrisons has announced a new telesales shopping service that will allow customers who can't visit the physical stores to order from a list of 47 essential grocery items over the phone for next-day delivery. So if you want to help an elderly relative or vulnerable neighbour get staples such as milk, eggs, potatoes and pasta - which are all in particularly high demand - then help is just a phone call away on 0345 611 6111.

After ordering from what Morrisons describes as its ‘takeaway’ menu, someone from the customer's local store - often the Community Champion who is tasked with helping in their local area - will deliver it to their doorstep, where they can pay via a mobile chip and pin device.

Morrisons is offering NHS staff a 10% discount on shopping

How Morrisons is helping vulnerable customers

The announcement is just the latest measure Morrisons has taken to help feed the nation amid the COVID-19 crisis. On March 23, the store launched a new range of food boxes containing grocery and household essentials for home delivery. There are five variations of the packages, with prices ranging from £30 to £45.

How NHS staff can get help from Morrisons

As well as the NHS shopping hour at the beginning of every day from 6-7 am and 9-9.30 am on Sundays, and click & collect boxes that can be delivered directly to hospitals, Morrisons is also offering NHS staff battling the coronavirus pandemic a 10% discount on shopping. Starting Thursday 16 April, NHS workers simply need to present a valid ID card.

