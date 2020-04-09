Sophie Turner just brought the UK to LA with this incredible British food hamper - and we need it. Regularly posting hilarious Instagram Lives alongside her doting husband, Joe Jonas, the Game of Thrones actress has been practicing social distancing in LA, and it's clearly brought on some serious cravings. On Wednesday Sophie posted a photo of her incredible British food hamper including a selection of home comforts such as Yorkshire Tea, Walker's pure butter shortbread, Dairy Milk chocolate buttons, Malteasers, salt and vinegar crisps, Rowntree's fruit pastilles and flying saucer sweets - delicious! Captioning the post "Bringing the UK to LA," we imagine the GOT alum will be boarding the first flight back to London once this lockdown period is over.

Sophie posted a picture of her British food hamper on Instagram

Sophie and Joe are clearly enjoying spending their time together at home. Speaking to E!’s Andy Cohen on Instagram Live, Joe described his time with Sophie as "wonderful," adding "I think for us, it is nice to have each other during this time, but I think it can be [different] for a lot of different people. We got married last year, so naturally just wanting to be together, it's a really special time." Explaining that he's been passing the time by cooking, Joe admitted, "I am trying to get my British delicacies down. For us it has been wonderful... the thing I would encourage other couples is to find fun creative ways to have a date night with one another."

Joe has been cooking for Sophie while they practice social distancing at home

Meanwhile, Sophie joined Conan O'Brien for an at-home interview earlier this month. Speaking to the talk show host, she said: "I'm kind of loving it. Yeah, I mean I'm an introvert. I'm a homebody. Just like, if I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me. I leave the house once a day anyway to walk my dogs and then that's it."

