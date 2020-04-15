Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter Luna turned four on 14 April, and the couple ensured her birthday was as exciting as possible amid the coronavirus lockdown with not one, not two but three incredible cakes. After starting the day with waffles and fruit for breakfast - which Chrissy said was the little girl's first-ever breakfast in bed - she then got dressed up like Disney's Belle out of Beaty and the Beast in a yellow dress like before being presented with several incredible cakes.

Luna looked delighted with her three birthday cakes!

A video Chrissy shared on her Instagram Stories showed Luna sitting on the side next to the delicious sweet treats as her family sang 'Happy Birthday' to her. The first was a cream and jam layered cake covered in pastel-coloured flowers and macarons and shaped in the number four - a creation Chrissy said was from herself. She also showed off a sweet iced cake topped with nail varnish bottles which she said was a gift from Jen Atkin, her hairstylist. Finally, the camera panned around to a decadent cookie dough topped with hundred and thousands. It appears there was a cake to satisfy every sweet tooth!

Luna wasted no time getting stuck into the birthday treats - after blowing out the candle on the flower-topped one, she asked her dad John if she could have a slice of cake with the red nail polish on top. We don't blame her, they all looked delicious.

The flower cake was from Chrissy while the nail polish one was from hairstylist Jen Atkin

Both Chrissy and John shared sweet tributes to their little girl on social media and revealed her birthday plans had to be changed amid the COVID-19 lockdown. "Happy 4th birthday to the Queen of our household. I could have never prayed for a better little being," Chrissy wrote next to a picture of Luna wearing a bikini and a princess tiara. Meanwhile, John shared several pictures of Luna over the years to mark her birthday before posting one of her grinning wearing her Belle outfit. He wrote in the caption: "Luna's living her best birthday life. Mommy decorated. No preschool friends were able to come, but they sent video messages and she was thrilled. Good memories for her during this strange time."

