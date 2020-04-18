Ruth Langsford makes delicious meal using just a few ingredients – and we're taking notes The This Morning star shared the dish on Instagram

Ruth Langsford took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that she was "using stuff up" in the kitchen to make lunch – and the results will make you so hungry. The This Morning star captured the three-step process on social media, firstly sharing a clip of "tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil, dried oregano and olive oil" in a glass baking dish, along with "mushrooms, garlic, pepper, olive oil and butter". The TV star advised her fans to: "Bake in the oven and have them on toast for lunch!"

In the second video, Ruth added that she had "just found some dried parsley so added that to the mushrooms too". The third and final clip revealed the mouth-watering results of the doting mum's efforts – a scrumptious looking handful of colourful baked vegetables on top of toast!

Ruth shared the dish on Instagram

The 60-year-old has been keeping her followers entertained with her impressive cooking skills during the coronavirus pandemic, and often shares photos and videos of the meals that she is making while in lockdown with husband Eamonn Holmes.

In March, Ruth even tried her hand at a brand new dish – and once again, the results were seriously impressive! The star made toad in the hole, and documented the entire process in two appetising videos. In the first, juicy sausages could be seen sizzling on a frying pan while thick, onion gravy simmered away on the stove. Alongside the mouthwatering footage, Ruth wrote: "Sausages browned, onion gravy simmering, batter made. Here we go toad in the hole." In the next video, a delicious baking tray full of crispy batter and sausages could be seen, proving that Ruth is a talented chef.

As for Eamonn, the veteran presenter shared a glimpse into his man cave while in lockdown! That's right, the Manchester United fan has his very own room filled with team memorabilia, a red floor in honour of the team's kit colour, signed photos and a limited edition Opus, signed by Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Charlton. The doting dad shared a photo revealing that the room also has a desk and computer for him to work from and, most importantly, a life-sized cut out of Ruth wearing an apt red dress.

