Ruth Langsford's kitchen buys will transform your life in lockdown This Morning presenters Ruth and Eamonn have been doing a lot of cooking during coronavirus

This Morning presenter Ruth Langsford has been in self-isolation with her husband Eamonn Holmes since the coronavirus pandemic began, and she has been spending a lot of time in her kitchen. From cottage pie to her mum's signature breadcrumbs and a special Easter feast, Ruth has been giving us all of the cooking inspiration, and she's also revealed all of the appliances and kitchenware that she uses to create her recipes. The best bit? They're all easily affordable and will instantly transform your culinary skills. Because when better to learn than in lockdown? Take note…

An Instagram post of Ruth revealed that she uses a cream Kitchen Aid mixer to bake cupcakes. At £399, it's the most expensive of Ruth's appliances but will last you a lifetime, while you can make practically anything. Use the dough hook for pasta, pizza or bread; switch to the whisk for cake mixtures and changes to the flat beater to tackle heavier mixtures such as mashed potato or frostings.

KitchenAid mixer, £399, Amazon

In the same photo, Ruth also revealed that the family have their own Nutribullet. Argos has Ruth's exact buy for £59.99 and will help you create the perfect juices and smoothies to follow up your home workouts.

Nutribullet, £59.99, Argos

Coffee is a no-brainer in the coronavirus lockdown period, and Ruth and Eamonn have their very own Nespresso machine. We've found near enough the same – the only difference is that this one has beige accents instead of black – for £199.99 at John Lewis. Again, it'll last you forever, while the store offers a two-year guarantee.

Coffee machine, £199.99, Nespresso at John Lewis

In the background, Ruth also has a Breville filter kettle. It's designed with a silver base and lights up with a subtle blue glow to let you know when the kettle has boiled. The best bit? It's only £39.99 from Very.

Kettle, £39.99, Breville at Very

Last but not least, cooking is nothing if not an excuse to have fun and enjoy yourself while we're in lockdown, and Ruth's apron is the perfect get-up. Snap it up in pink from Amazon for £24.99.

Apron, £24.99, Amazon

