Alex Jones' £13 & Other Stories earrings are bound to be a sell out We always love Alex's The One Show outfits…

How beautiful did Alex Jones look on Monday night's The One Show? The presenter looked totally gorgeous, as ever, in a pretty floral top from French label Petite Mendigote, a pair of ultra-flattering Sézane jeans and heeled boots from Mango. She accessorised with her favourite gold hoop earrings, too, which are a bargain pair from & Other Stories!

Alex looked ultra-chic in her soft pink outfit

Alex's on-trend jewels are the 'Thick Hoop Earrings' from the cult brand, which is also loved by Holly Willoughby and Christine Lampard. They are also available in rose gold, and are already sold out in silver, so hurry if you want to get your hands on them like Alex! We think they look lovely styled with the star's chic bob haircut, and would also suit scraped-back and long hairstyles.

Thick hoop earrings, £13, & Other Stories

It's yet another gorgeous look from Alex, who also wowed viewers last Monday evening in a pretty floral dress from Oasis. The £55 frock quickly sold out after she appeared on-screen wearing it - so hurry to snap up her latest picks if you're tempted! The star's other favourite high-street brands include Topshop, Zara and Marks & Spencer - including a pair of sell-out wide-leg jeans that Alex has worn a number of times on the show.

The presenter returned to The One Show in January after having her second son Kit, though her stylist Tess Wright has revealed to HELLO! that her wardrobe at home doesn't differ too much to her on-screen looks.

"I know that she is like me, with two small children she loves comfort, practicality and anything you can throw in the washing machine," she said. "She is a massive M&S fan as their collections are really affordable, practical and especially Autograph, as is super stylish."

