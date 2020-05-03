Fans go wild over Holly Willoughby's stylist Angie Smith's healthy smoothie that tastes like white chocolate If you love white chocolate you need to try this...

Angie Smith is well-known for putting together gorgeous outfits for the likes of Holly Willoughby, Laura Whitmore and Christine Lampard, but it appears her credentials stretch far beyond styling. Since the coronavirus lockdown came into effect, Angie has taken to social media to reveal her delicious fraud shake recipe - and even the likes of Rochelle Humes and Millie Mackintosh are obsessed!

Millie Mackintosh joked she is "addicted" to the shake

The fashion expert took to her Instagram Stories to share the recipe for her mango and spinach smoothie, captioning the post: "If you like white chocolate try this and DM your thoughts. It's actually insane." Many of her followers were quick to try it for themselves, with Rochelle revealing even her daughters loved it, while Millie stated: "I am now addicted."

If you missed the recipe then it's not too late to try the green smoothie, as Angie has shared it on Instagram along with her first picture of her own shake. "It’s funny the things that can make you feel connected during times like this. I would never have thought that sharing my #FraudShake recipe would have brought me so much joy. I have received hundreds of DMs and messages from some lovely people who have wished me well and told me how they are coping with lockdown from all over the world and it’s been really nice. AND I just realised this morning that I haven’t even given the poor shake a pic on here."

Angie shared her first picture of the white chocolate creation on Instagram

Not only did Angie state it is a great way to encourage kids to eat green leaves, but she also suggested tweaking the recipe to make a smoothie bowl base or even soft-serve ice cream. Scroll down to make the white chocolate creation at home...

Angie Smith's white chocolate 'fraud shake'

INGREDIENTS

100g spinach

3 large slices of fresh mango

1 tablespoon of peanut butter

1 teaspoon of honey

2 large ice cubes

200ml of oat milk

INSTRUCTIONS

Blend all ingredients together for 45 seconds. Speaking of the green colour, Angie joked in her post: "You want it to look like Kermit the frog or in the words of @nataliesytner Pantone 2276c. Enjoy."

