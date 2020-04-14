Lisa Faulkner has been inundated with thanks from fans after she posted a video tutorial of her delicious flapjack recipe on Instagram - and we need her secret ingredient! On Monday, the celebrity chef and her husband John Torode posted another tasty recipe on social media - along with a side helping of their usual playful bickering.

WATCH: Lisa Faulkner talks about painful burn

"Quick bank holiday family bake...FLAPJACKS!" Lisa wrote next to the video, while Masterchef star John revealed they contained a popular children's cereal due to his wife's cravings. "Not just normal flapjacks - Lisa decided she wanted Coco Pops," he said while shaking the bowl to the camera. The former Eastenders actress was quick to justify her food combination, stating: "I love Coco Pops and I was going to make Coco Pops cakes but I thought that's even worse! So I made them healthier by making flapjacks." We're not judging, Lisa, they sound and look delicious!

Fans clearly agreed as it wasn't long before Lisa shared pictures of them recreating the delicious snack, all of which featured the chocolate cereal sprinkled throughout the classic oat mix. "Literally took minutes to make. Smells absolutely delicious," one wrote, while another revealed her five-year-old helped in the kitchen before stating: "We made flapjack and to quote the boys 'it's amazing'."

Lisa satisfied her Coco Pops craving with her flapjack recipe

The pair - who married in October last year - also made fans giggle during a delicious Tarte Tartin cooking tutorial over Easter. While explaining how to tuck a circle of puff pastry into the pan John, 54, compared it to tucking in a bedsheet. "Can we actually talk about how difficult it is to iron a duvet cover?" he told Lisa and his audience. Giving her husband a very honest reply, Lisa said: "Can I just say, I don't care about an ironed duvet cover. It's very lovely, but I don't care about it. He has to iron his duvet cover."

Lisa and John's flapjack recipe

INGREDIENTS

175g butter

125g sugar

2 tbsp golden syrup

325g oats

Pinch of salt

INSTRUCTIONS

Melt butter in a pan over low heat

Add the sugar and syrup, then the oats and a pinch of salt.

Press into a greased baking tray. Bake in a preheated oven at 160C for 20 minutes.

