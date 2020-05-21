Camilla's daily diet: what the Duchess eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

The Duchess of Cornwall is known for her healthy lifestyle at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire – lots of fresh air, gardening and hearty meals with fresh produce, much of which is produced at her and Prince Charles' estate. Have you ever wondered exactly what Camilla eats in a day to get that radiant complexion and stay so fit and healthy at age 72? What are her favourite breakfasts, regular lunches and go-to dinners? We reveal all below…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royal wedding cakes through the years

What does Camilla Parker-Bowles eat for breakfast?

Prince Charles keeps his own chickens at Highgrove, so it's no surprise that fresh eggs feature high on the royal couple's breakfast menu. According to Camilla's son, Tom Parker-Bowles, his mother is a huge fan of scrambled eggs so we imagine this is a breakfast staple. Clarence House's official Instagram page also recently shared one of Charles' favourite brunch recipes – cheesy baked eggs – which looked absolutely delicious. It's a protein-packed start to the day for these two.

An aerial view of Highgrove House

What does Camilla Parker-Bowles eat for lunch?

Eating organically is hugely important to both Charles and Camilla, which is evident in the wide range of produce grown at their country home of Highgrove.

On a past visit to Singapore, Camilla spoke of how crucial it is to eat healthily and revealed she aims to eat as many good fats as she can – such as avocados, fish and almonds, according to Woman and Home magazine. The Duchess' lunches are therefore likely to be full of fresh, organic salads and fish.

We also know that the mother-of-two includes dairy in her diet. On a past visit to mark the launch of the Royal Osteoporosis Society in London, Camilla suggested trends like 'clean eating' are "the worst thing to do". "It is this ridiculous dieting, cutting out dairy and all the things that are good for your bones," she said.

MORE: The Queen's pastry chefs reveal her personal scone recipe - perfect for a family garden party!

The Duchess has the odd treat too

What does Camilla Parker-Bowles eat for dinner?

Personal chefs and family members have given us an insight into Camilla's dinner preferences over the years, and it seems they are proponents of good, hearty, British food. Former royal chef, Carolyn Robb, told Racked of the Duke and Duchess: "They were always very thrifty and economical. If we made roasted lamb and there were leftovers, we’d probably go and make shepherd’s pie the next night.”

Camilla's son Tom Parker-Bowles has also previously spoken of Camilla's meal choices. Writing in The Big Issue in 2018, Tom revealed that growing up his mother had cooked suppers such as chicken casseroles, steaks from the local butcher, cottage pie, baked salmon and the weekly roast chicken.

And spicy foods could be off the menu. Aol.com reported that Tom said at the US launch of Fortnum & Mason: The Cook Book: "I like chilli and spice and garlic. And [Charles and Camilla] come from a generation where they don't really like chilli."

Camilla and Charles at a wine tasting in New Zealand

What snacks does Camilla Parker-Bowles eat?

The Duchess has a love for one extremely healthy snack… raw peas. On a school visit to Slough, England, Camilla told students: "I tell you what I really like – eating peas straight from the garden. If you take them straight from the pod they are delicious and really sweet. I take all my grandchildren down to the garden and they spend hours and hours eating peas."

MORE: Kate Middleton's daily diet revealed – what the Duchess eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner