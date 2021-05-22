Lisa Faulkner's daily diet: the TV cook's breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed The John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen star's eats a balanced diet

Lisa Faulkner is one of our favourite on-screen celebrity chefs! The actress and presenter is so down to earth and cooks the type of meals we really want to eat.

Mum-of-one Lisa is married to MasterChef host John Torode and the husband and wife team have their own foodie show on Saturday morning, John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen on ITV1.

We love Lisa's dream dinner party guest list, which she once revealed to The Sun. "I’d like to have John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, Madonna, Tracey Emin, Boy George and Nigella Lawson," said the star. What a night that would be!

Want to know the types of meals Lisa tucks into at home? See her daily diet below…

What does Lisa Faulkner eat for breakfast?

Stylish Lisa, 49, seems to like a hearty meal to start the day, judging by her and John's recent Instagram posts.

John shared a photo of eggs on toast with the caption: "Breakfast .. the perfect egg .. thank you @lisafaulknercooks, along with a jar of vegemite what’s not to like."

John and Lisa's eggs on toast

Lisa posted a snap of her Huevos Rancheros which look seriously yummy.

She wrote: "This is my take on Huevos Rancheros, I love the fact that the tortillas (@ocado's own brand!) go crispy to make a spicy bowl of loveliness! I think this is perfect for breakfast, brunch, lunch or even dinner. Who says eggs have to be for breakfast?"

What does Lisa Faulkner eat for lunch?

Like many of us, Lisa likes to tuck into tasty soups and salads for her midday meal.

The star shared a picture of her roasted veggie soup with garlic bread croutons, telling followers: "Honestly a great lunch and really easy as you just stick it in the oven and any home schoolers will love the garlic bread on top."

Lisa's lunch: baked soup with garlic bread

The former Holby City actress also posted a photo of her salmon lunch, writing: "Here’s my pan-fried Salmon, Pea and Horseradish Potato salad recipe that I love making as a weekend lunch – the lemon butter is a complete winner as well."

And in an interview with The Mirror, Lisa revealed that the couple love a toastie. "We bought a Breville machine as a treat," said Lisa. "We’re always comparing our favourite foods from childhood, but I often say things he’s never heard of – but we both loved a Breville."

"It has to be white bread, sliced processed cheese, tomato and onion," added John.

TV cooks Lisa and John

What does Lisa Faulkner eat for dinner?

Living with professional chef John Torode - and having won Celebrity MasterChef herself, Lisa is used to some top-rate home suppers.

Lisa told The Mirror: "I’m really lucky to live with a chef. He literally makes the best steak on Earth. If I say I fancy a prawn curry one night, John will just whip one up."

Lisa's linguine dinner dish

The star also shared one of her favourite dinners, linguine bake, on her Instagram page, telling fans:

"It's a family favourite in our house and my daughter loves it when she gets a portion with hidden nuggets of melted mozzarella in. I've used @ocadouk own range mozzarella here and just chopped it up into small pieces and scattered it amongst the pasta."