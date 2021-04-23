Margot Robbie's daily diet revealed: what the actress eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner The Suicide Squad star is super healthy – with the odd treat

Australian actress Margot Robbie always seems to look amazing, doesn't she? The I, Tonya and Suicide Squad star loves to keep fit and not surprisingly, follows a pretty healthy diet too.

Along with the standard Hollywood salad and smoothie plan many A-listers seem to follow, Margot also allows herself a few treats in life – burgers, fries, a glass of Pimm's, she's here for those goodies too.

Find out what Margot Robbie eats in a day below…

What does Margot Robbie eat for breakfast?

Glamorous actress Margot is very much like us with her breakfast choice, opting for a bowl of oats to start her day.

She told Women's Health: "Breakfast is usually porridge, and during the morning I'll have an immunity-boosting smoothie." Porridge and smoothie? We can totally do that.

What does Margot Robbie eat for lunch?

The slim star tends to avoid white carbs when it comes to her lunchtime meal, telling Women's Health: "I'll normally have a chicken salad for lunch, and for dinner, I'll tuck into a tuna steak with sweet potato."

Sweet potatoes are known for their nutrient content and have a high level of vitamin C and A, making the vegetable a great, healthy choice.

What does Margot Robbie eat for dinner?

We'd imagine Margot opts for similar suppers to her lunches much of the time, however, the star does like to grab a burger and fries from time to time with, wait for it, a pint of beer. She's a girl after our own heart!

She told Women's Health how she adores a double truffle burger from US chain Unami and when in London, visits Mexican spot La Bodega Negra in London's Soho.

What does Margot Robbie like to drink?

Having studied Margot's diet, she could definitely play us in a movie of our slightly less exciting lives. I mean, the girl loves tea and the British alcoholic drink, Pimm's.

Margot shared a photo on her Instagram page back in 2015 which showed her enjoying Pimm's in the park. She's our soul sister.

What does Margot Robbie like to snack on?

Judging by her Instagram page, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress is pretty healthy when it comes to snacks.

The star shared a snap of herself holding a piece of very tasty looking watermelon, which we have to agree, makes a super refreshing snack.

