Since becoming a father in February, James Jordan has been relishing every moment with his little girl Ella. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the former Strictly Come Dancing star shared a sweet video showing him take his three-month-old tot for her first swim in his outdoor swimming pool. "First time for my baby Ella in the pool," he simply wrote across the cute footage.

During the coronavirus pandemic, both James and his wife Ola have been self-isolating at their home in Kent. They have been giving fans lovely tours of their incredible property, which also features a hot tub and walk-in wardrobe as well as a garden with impressive views and plenty of space for their growing family. Their outdoor swimming pool is lined with rattan sun loungers - and is definitely the ideal spot for enjoying the summer weather!

James later shared this snap of his daughter asleep

The couple, who have been married since 2003, recently opened up about the reality of having a baby in their pristine house, with dad James revealing that seeing his daughter Ella's mess everywhere breaks his heart. In the couple's weekly HELLO! column, James said: "My lounge has rubbish everywhere! Honestly, my friend said to me, because we're very OCD with our house, they said, 'I can't wait until you have the baby and there's going to be mess everywhere,' and I went, 'No there won't. There will not be a mess everywhere.' But there is! Her mess is everywhere! My lounge breaks my heart!"

"When I look in the hallway there are prams, there's mess and plates everywhere," he added. "There are bottles everywhere that need to be washed, clothes, I literally walk around with a muslin cloth on my shoulder all the time and I forget about it. It's my new accessory!"

