Congratulations are in order for Kylie Jenner, who recently celebrated the one year anniversary of her skincare range, Kylie Skin. To mark the huge professional milestone on Saturday, her team treated the beauty mogul to a delicious cake - finished off with on-brand pink decorations, of course. On her Instagram Stories, Kylie shared a picture of the incredible design, which took pride of place on her kitchen island unit. It featured intricate woven buttercream icing, cream roses decorating the top and a big heart resting on the front that read: "Happy 1 year Kylie Skin!!!" It looks too pretty to eat, so we can't wait to see how she plans to mark the next birthday!

"Thank you guys so much for all the love you have shown my Kylie Skin products over this last year," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote on the brand's Instagram page, next to a photo of a 'Happy Birthday' sign. "Reading your comments and reviews, and seeing how much you guys have fallen in love with these products that are a part of my daily life, makes me so happy! I can't believe it's been a year already! But this is just the beginning and there's so much more to come. Love, Kylie."

Kylie showed off Kylie Skin's stunning first birthday cake

She continued by revealing another exciting achievement - her fans in Europe can now also get their hands on her products. "@kylieskin is officially available in Europe at @douglas_cosmetics! Shop online now at Douglas. The best way to celebrate the one year anniversary of Kylie Skin!" the caption read.

It's clear the 22-year-old isn't letting the coronavirus crisis impact her business, or her complexion for that matter. Kylie has continued to share daily snaps of herself dolled-up during the lockdown, but she did recently share a makeup-free photo of herself, and you guessed it, she still looked flawless! We reckon her own skincare products might have something to do with that...

