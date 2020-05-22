The Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked their second wedding anniversary on 19 May with a favourite regional dish in their new Los Angeles home, according to reports. Prince Harry and Meghan spent their special day in private with their son Archie, who recently turned one. Harper's Bazaar US reports that the couple celebrated with a Southern Californian favourite – Mexican food. Harry and Meghan, "who also exchanged cotton-based gifts per tradition, enjoyed a number of dishes together, washed down with margaritas".

For their first anniversary last year, the couple shared a series of previously unseen photos from their fairytale nuptials at St George's Chapel in Windsor, including the bride and groom signing the register and Prince Harry's assistant Clare Madden handing Meghan her bouquet.

Harry and Meghan married in Windsor in 2018

While the Duke gifted his wife an eternity ring for their first wedding anniversary, it has only recently been revealed what Meghan bought for her husband in return. According to PEOPLE, Meghan, who has impeccable handwriting and was once a freelance calligrapher, wrote out their wedding speech and framed it for Harry - what a way to mark their paper wedding anniversary!

The Sussexes are currently residing at a £15 million mansion owned by actor Tyler Perry in the Beverly Ridge Estate of LA, after moving to the city from Vancouver Island in Canada in March.

Harry and Meghan were sitting in one of the property's stunning rooms during a video call with the Crisis text line team. Attendee Ricky Neil shared a picture on Instagram of the call and it showed the couple sitting next to each other with two large black lamps visible from behind. A large painting could also be seen, as well as wooden panelling on the walls.

