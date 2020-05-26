Kate Thomas
National BBQ Week has arrived – and we’ve got the ultimate barbecue beef recipe to impress in lockdown, plus perfect potato salad and coleslaw sides
National BBQ Week is finally here, which means summer is officially about to begin. What better time to get your grill out and perfect your alfresco cooking? We’ve found the ultimate barbecue beef recipe; succulent and tender, it’s a surefire way to impress your loved ones and shake up your lockdown routine. Plus we’ve got super simple sides to complete your cookout – creamy, guilt-free potato salad and speedy coleslaw. Ready, steady… grill!
Fire up your taste buds with Bull’s-Eye Original Barbeque Sauce's ultimate BBQ Beef Recipe. From letting the meat sit at room temperature to the perfect seasoning, read on for top tips to get the best out of your steak.
ULTIMATE BBQ BEEF
INGREDIENTS:
For the beef:
- 1 x 800g Rib of Beef, available from your local butcher – cut into steaks
- Brushing oil
- Cracked Black Pepper
- Sea Salt Crystals
For the sauce:
- A few crushed Green Peppercorns
- Handful of Chopped Shallots
- Butter
- 3 Tablespoons of Bull’s-Eye Original BBQ Sauce
- 150ml Double Cream
INSTRUCTIONS:
Step 1
Get the BBQ smoking hot – with such high quality meat the quicker the sear the better
Step 2
Allow the beef to sit out of the fridge until it reaches room temperature. Cold meat from the meat straight onto the grill is a definite no
Step 3
Use some kitchen paper to remove excess moisture from the surfaces of the steaks to ensure they are completely dry
Step 4
Season well with salt and pepper
Step 5
Brush the BBQ grill with a little oil
Step 6
3 minutes on each side is normally about right – but cook to your taste
Step 7
When you’ve got it how you want it, remove from the BBQ and rest for 5-10 minutes in baking paper – resting time means maximum juiciness!
Step 8
While the steaks are resting make the sauce. Fry the shallots in butter at high heat, add the peppercorns, Bull’s-Eye Original BBQ Sauce and cream. Let the mixture bubble slightly until thickened.
Step 9
Serve with your slaw and potatoes on the side – find out how below!
GUILT-FREE POTATO SALAD
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 kg small new potatoes
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 200g Lancashire Farm Fat Free Natural Yogurt
- 1 tsp white wine vinegar
- 1 tsp caster sugar
- 3 spring onions, finely sliced
- 1 large handful mint leaves, roughly torn
INSTRUCTIONS:
Step 1
Boil the potatoes for 15 mins or until tender, then drain and cool
Step 2
Stir together the garlic, yogurt, vinegar and sugar with some seasoning, to make the dressing
Step 3
To serve, mix most of the spring onions and mint into the dressing, then pour it over the potatoes. Stir gently, taking care not to break the potatoes up
Step 4
Scatter with the rest of the spring onions and mint to serve
SUPER SIMPLE SLAW
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 carrot
- 150g red cabbage
- 150g white cabbage
- 1 red onion
- 100g Lancashire Farm natural yogurt
- Salt and pepper
- 1/2 lemon
INSTRUCTIONS:
Step 1
Use a grater to finely grate the cabbage and carrot, and then finely slice up your red onion
Step 2
Add your natural yogurt to the chopped vegetables
Step 3
Mix in the yogurt and season to taste with salt and pepper. Add a squeeze of lemon juice to give it that extra bit of flavour. Happy barbecuing!
