The ultimate BBQ beef recipe to impress in lockdown Get the grill out for National BBQ Week

National BBQ Week is finally here, which means summer is officially about to begin. What better time to get your grill out and perfect your alfresco cooking? We’ve found the ultimate barbecue beef recipe; succulent and tender, it’s a surefire way to impress your loved ones and shake up your lockdown routine. Plus we’ve got super simple sides to complete your cookout – creamy, guilt-free potato salad and speedy coleslaw. Ready, steady… grill!

Fire up your taste buds with Bull’s-Eye Original Barbeque Sauce's ultimate BBQ Beef Recipe. From letting the meat sit at room temperature to the perfect seasoning, read on for top tips to get the best out of your steak.

ULTIMATE BBQ BEEF

INGREDIENTS:

For the beef:

1 x 800g Rib of Beef, available from your local butcher – cut into steaks

Brushing oil

Cracked Black Pepper

Sea Salt Crystals

For the sauce:

A few crushed Green Peppercorns

Handful of Chopped Shallots

Butter

3 Tablespoons of Bull’s-Eye Original BBQ Sauce

150ml Double Cream

INSTRUCTIONS:

Step 1

Get the BBQ smoking hot – with such high quality meat the quicker the sear the better

Step 2

Allow the beef to sit out of the fridge until it reaches room temperature. Cold meat from the meat straight onto the grill is a definite no

Step 3

Use some kitchen paper to remove excess moisture from the surfaces of the steaks to ensure they are completely dry

Step 4

Season well with salt and pepper

Step 5

Brush the BBQ grill with a little oil

Step 6

3 minutes on each side is normally about right – but cook to your taste

Step 7

When you’ve got it how you want it, remove from the BBQ and rest for 5-10 minutes in baking paper – resting time means maximum juiciness!

Step 8

While the steaks are resting make the sauce. Fry the shallots in butter at high heat, add the peppercorns, Bull’s-Eye Original BBQ Sauce and cream. Let the mixture bubble slightly until thickened.

Step 9

Serve with your slaw and potatoes on the side – find out how below!

GUILT-FREE POTATO SALAD

INGREDIENTS:

1 kg small new potatoes

1 garlic clove, crushed

200g Lancashire Farm Fat Free Natural Yogurt

1 tsp white wine vinegar

1 tsp caster sugar

3 spring onions, finely sliced

1 large handful mint leaves, roughly torn

INSTRUCTIONS:

Step 1

Boil the potatoes for 15 mins or until tender, then drain and cool

Step 2

Stir together the garlic, yogurt, vinegar and sugar with some seasoning, to make the dressing

Step 3

To serve, mix most of the spring onions and mint into the dressing, then pour it over the potatoes. Stir gently, taking care not to break the potatoes up

Step 4

Scatter with the rest of the spring onions and mint to serve

SUPER SIMPLE SLAW

INGREDIENTS:

1 carrot

150g red cabbage

150g white cabbage

1 red onion

100g Lancashire Farm natural yogurt

Salt and pepper

1/2 lemon

INSTRUCTIONS:

Step 1

Use a grater to finely grate the cabbage and carrot, and then finely slice up your red onion

Step 2

Add your natural yogurt to the chopped vegetables

Step 3

Mix in the yogurt and season to taste with salt and pepper. Add a squeeze of lemon juice to give it that extra bit of flavour. Happy barbecuing!

