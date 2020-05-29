How to make Rachel and Chandler's iconic cheesecake ahead of Friends reunion Copy Rachel and Chandler with this delicious recipe

When you think of Friends, one dessert immediately springs to mind. Well, apart from Rachel Green's disastrous trifle. In 'The One With All The Cheesecakes', Chandler and Rachel can't resist eating their neighbour's delicious cheesecake – and the episode always makes us hungry. The Friends reunion has sadly been postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown, but that doesn't mean you can't recreate the culinary confection at home.

Despite it being another few months before we see Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer back together on our screens, there has never been a better time to perfect your baking skills. We've hunted down the tastiest recipe in celebration of the upcoming reunion, which we think is perfect to tuck into while binge-watching your favourite show.

Recipe box company Gousto has developed a mouth-watering recipe for the Stolen Cheesecake. Hannah Mariaux, Senior Recipe Developer at Gousto says: "While you might not steal it from your neighbours, this creamy cheesecake recipe is so decadent, you might actually eat it off the floor! Baking this in true New York-style instead of setting it in the fridge gives it a firmer and even richer texture."

INGREDIENTS

Cook time: 1 hr 30 plus cooling time

200g Digestive biscuits

100g butter, melted

900g full fat cream cheese

225g caster sugar

200 ml sour cream

2 tbsp cornflour

3 large eggs and 1 egg yolk

2 tsp vanilla extract

METHOD

Step 1

Preheat oven to gas mark 4/180C/160C Fan and line the base of a 9-inch springform cake tin.

Step 2

Blitz the digestive biscuits in a food processor until they form a fine crumb (Top tip! Don’t have a food processor? Place the biscuits in a sandwich bag and crush them with a rolling pin.)

Step 3

Add the crumbs to a bowl with the melted butter, stirring together until it becomes the texture of wet sand. Tip your crumbs into a prepared tin and, using the flat bottom of a glass press the crumb mixture into the base and up the sides to form your cheesecake crust. Bake for 10 minutes until golden.

Step 4

In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese and sugar with a wooden spoon until smooth. Then add the sour cream and cornflour and mix together.

Step 5

Beat in your vanilla, and the eggs and egg yolk one at a time. Try not to beat it too hard, as you’ll add too much air to the mixture which can cause the top to crack.

Step 6

Pour the mixture over the cheesecake crust and bake in the oven for 45 minutes until it's lightly golden on top and has a slight wobble when shaken.

Step 7

Turn the oven off and open the oven door slightly. Allow the cheesecake to cool completely like this. (Top tip! Cooling your cheesecake in this way will also help to prevent the top from cracking.)

Step 8

Once the cheesecake is cool remove from the tin and serve… preferably not on the floor!

