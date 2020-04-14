Stacey Solomon has the most creative way to get son Rex to eat fruit How amazing are her pineapple parrot and avocado peacock?

Parents struggling to get their kids to eat fruit should turn to Stacey Solomon for inspiration, as she has revealed some very creative ways to encourage healthy eating. After showing off her ultra-organised fridge, in which she labelled each drawer, the Loose Women star stopped for a morning snack of pineapple. But instead of cutting it up into bite-sized cubes or slices, she transformed it into a work of art - and we're seriously impressed with her artistic abilities!

"None of the boys are here so I'm making me, Hoe and Rex a fun snack," she wrote next to a photo of the whole fruit, before cutting the top off and turning it upside down to create the appearance of a feathered parrot perching on a log. Stacey finished off the creative snack with Coco Pops for eyes and what appears to be a sweet potato slice for the beak, writing underneath the finished piece: "Honestly I think I need to get out more." With the coronavirus crisis causing government-mandated lockdowns, it's a great idea to not only experiment in the kitchen but also expand your kids' food preferences.

Stacey's animal-themed fruit snacks are so clever!

This is not the first time the mother-of-three has created a fun animal out of food - she also previously produced an adorable peacock using half an avocado for the body, alternating grapes and blueberries for the tail feathers and sweet potato for the beak and feet. Top marks, Stacey!

From avocado peacocks to pineapple parrots, we wonder what fruit is next

Stacey and her partner Joe Swash spent the weekend with their little boy Rex, who celebrated his first Easter by splashing around in a paddling pool in the garden. The 30-year-old found the perfect way to ensure her son could keep cool during the warmer weather, and it included a very cool inflatable design from Intex - complete with water displays, hippos and even a slide. It's safe to say that Stacey has got the food and entertainment sorted for spring!

