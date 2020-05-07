Who can forget the show-stopping cake Dianne Buswell received for her 30th birthday in 2019? Well, if you thought it couldn't possibly have any competition, then you're sorely mistaken. One year later, and her partner Joe Sugg has presented her with another stunning creation to mark her 31st birthday on Wednesday - despite the Strictly Come Dancing star celebrating the occasion in lockdown!

Joe shared a video of Dianne blowing out the candles on her delicious cake

Joe shared a video of Dianne blowing out the candles on her cake, which was covered predominantly with pink icing and a layer of dark blue in the middle. Spotted with colourful shapes and topped with swirls of buttercream and sprinkles, it appears to be a cool retro design. Joe revealed it was not the result of his culinary skills, but a gift from London-based store Flavourtown Bakery - and we can tell it's professionally made!

"Another smasher of a cake!" Joe captioned the picture, which showed Dianne fixated on the delicious design as she sat at her kitchen table. The pro dancer also revealed her nan had prepared a thoughtful surprise for her over FaceTime, presenting her with a very unusual birthday cake sourced from her home during the lockdown. "My nan had a little cake for me too made out of a red pepper," Dianne wrote on the screenshot of the call. How sweet!

Dianne revealed her nan also got her a thoughtful homemade cake

Aside from the cake, Joe pulled out all the stops for Dianne on her special day, including decorating the couple's London home with pink, white and rose gold balloons and preparing a delicious meal. Captioning a picture of the celebrations, Dianne heaped praise on her partner, who she started dating at the end of 2018 after they were partnered together on the 16th series of Strictly Come Dancing. "Wanted to thank each and every one of you that took the time to wish me a happy birthday really has made my day just so special," the Australia-born dancer wrote. "And to this one beside me @joe_sugg you always amaze me with your thoughtfulness thanks for making my day so special! Looking forward to the dinner I can smell cooking!"

