Dianne Buswell shares look inside incredible rooftop garden at London home

Dianne Buswell has the most incredible place to isolate in during the lockdown – and we're just a little envious! The Strictly Come Dancing host took to Instagram over the weekend to share a loved-up photo of herself and Joe Sugg sitting on a swing chair outside in their rooftop garden at their London flat. The space has everything from potted plants to a seating area, while boasting skyline views of the capital. Alongside the photo, Dianne paid tribute to her boyfriend, writing: "I have said it a million times but I have never met a more genuine kind-hearted person than this one."

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg outside in their rooftop garden

The pro dancer moved in with Joe last August, having started dating after meeting on the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing. The pair were partnered together and made it to the final of the competition, narrowly losing out to winners Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton – who also started dating after the show finished. During the lockdown, Dianne and Joe have been finding creative ways to keep entertained, and have been taking part in weekly dance sessions, which they have shared online with their social media followers. Last week, Joe even surprised Dianne with a tasty-looking home-cooked meal, which he served her outside on their balcony. The YouTube sensation posted a picture from the evening on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Welcome to MariJoes home outdoor garden restaurant, please may I take your order?"

Dianne celebrated her birthday during lockdown in May

In the past, Dianne and Joe have shared photos and videos from inside their flat, which showed off their luxurious living room, which is spacious and filled with natural light, decorated with a grey sofa and matching chic grey curtains. Artwork adorns the crisp white walls while plants add a pop of colour and there's also a football table covered in colourful stickers including hearts, a birthday cake and one bearing the NASA logo – one of Joe's interests. The room's sliding doors even open onto the apartment's balcony and its views of London.

Last month was a big month for Dianne and Joe; the flame-haired star celebrated her 31st birthday on 6 May, and shared two snapshots giving fans a glimpse inside her celebrations. One photo showed the birthday girl posing in a figure-hugging silver dress with a low neckline and long sleeves, with flawless makeup and her trademark red hair left loose. Pink, white and rose gold balloons could be seen in the background, along with a big Happy Birthday banner. Joe could be seen looking lovingly at his partner, with his hands wrapped around her waist. "Wanted to thank each and every one of you that took the time to wish me a happy birthday really has made my day just so special," said Dianne. "And to this one beside me @joe_sugg you always amaze me with your thoughtfulness thanks for making my day so special! Looking forward to the dinner I can smell cooking!"

