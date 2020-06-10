You won't believe how much money David Beckham spent on fruit and veg at Cotswolds deli Victoria Beckham's husband certainly splashed out!

David Beckham has spent a whopping £400 on fruit and vegetables at a local Cotswolds deli, the Daily Mail reports. The superstar footballer paid a visit to Mrs Bumbles in Burford, Oxfordshire, which is near the Beckham's countryside retreat, where they have been spending the lockdown period.

What's more, doting dad David brought his eight-year-old daughter Harper along for the shopping trip, and was "charming" during his visit. The paper added: "David spent £400 on fruit and vegetables during one shop at Mrs Bumbles Deli. It's now become one of his favourite spots as he's returned with Harper four times in three weeks to restock on his fresh fruit and veg. Harper is very much a daddy's girl and the trip was definitely a time for them to bond together. The owners were over the moon after he spent so much – they told staff not to take photos in case that stopped David from coming back."

Harper reportedly came along for the ride!

On its website, the deli claims to have "the best sausage rolls in the Cotswolds" and its counters are jam-packed with top quality meats, cheeses, homemade pies, salads, eggs and even locally sourced jams.

David is currently self-isolating in the English countryside with his wife Victoria Beckham, Harper, and two of his three sons, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 15. Older brother Brooklyn is riding out the lockdown period in the US with his girlfriend.

The Beckhams have an incredible barn conversion in the Cotswolds, and shared numerous peeks into the jaw-dropping space. As well as having stunning interiors with log-burning fires and exposed brick walls, the country retreat has incredible gardens with a pool and sauna.

During the lockdown, they have celebrated both David and Victoria's birthdays, and even enjoyed a virtual disco with a little help from DJ Fat Tony for the former Spice Girl's big day in April. Not bad!

