David Beckham has given fans a sneak peek at his favourite cocktail – and it now comes in an ultra-practical can. The Haig Club ambassador revealed his favourite whisky brand is releasing a new 'pre mix', perfect for a cheeky drink on the go during lockdown. The former footballer, 45, took to his Instagram account on Sunday to share some snaps of the new product, which is yet to be released, billed as 'single grain scotch whisky with crafted cola'.

David shared a sneak peek at the new Haig Club Clubman cocktail

Sharing a selfie of himself sipping from a chilled glass, David looked to be enjoying a lazy Sunday at his home in the Cotswolds. The father of four – who raises children Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and Harper, eight, with wife Victoria – revealed it was the 'perfect time for a Haig Club and cola pre mix'. Extra points for his eco-friendly metal straw!

David teamed up with Haig Club in 2014 and has been heavily involved with the Scottish brand ever since. It seems their new tinnies will be recreating their signature cocktails – from a New Old Fashioned to an Espresso Martini. David's favourite drink is simply described as 'an accessible, lively & stylish drink for all occasions. Just Haig Club, cola and a slice of lime.' Sounds ideal for summer!

The star previously revealed wife Victoria is more of a tequila girl

The star previously shared an insight into the surprising tipple his fashion designer wife likes to drink on date nights. David told Conde Nast magazine he had bought Victoria a special bottle of tequila during a trip to Mexico – and she was converted to the spirit. "She loves it (tequila), which is a very new thing. I think everyone's had their moment with tequila over the years, but when you get older you appreciate it a bit more," he said.

