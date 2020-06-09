Ruth Langsford stuns fans with incredible outdoor furniture

Ruth Langsford captured husband Eamonn Holmes recovering from his wisdom tooth extraction on Tuesday, and the This Morning host floored fans by showing off her incredible garden furniture. In a photo shared on Ruth's Instagram, Eamonn could be seen taking a nap on the family's beautiful outdoor furniture. So beautiful, in fact, that fans were left shocked.

The space captured by doting mum Ruth featured two stunning grey sofas – the sort of which we've never seen outside before – alongside a chic, small grey table piled with Eamonn's newspapers, and even a gorgeous blue and white rug. Alongside the snap, Ruth wrote: "Bless him... Still recovering from yesterday's wisdom tooth extraction!"

Ruth shared the photo on Instagram

Fans were quick to point out how tasteful the set-up was, with one writing: "Love your outdoor furniture!" and a second noting: "Hope he’s OK. Where did you get those sofas – gorgeous." A third hilariously wrote: "Aw. Bless him. But can I say, posh garden sofas," while a fourth commented: "Aw bless him! Hope he’s not in too much pain... PS I’m loving the sofas!"

Ruth and her beloved dog Maggie

Eamonn revealed in May that he had secretly been dealing with a health issue throughout lockdown, explaining on Instagram that he's "not a well man". The doting dad went on to confess that he had been plagued by chronic toothache, which had flared up since he has been in isolation, and due to lockdown rules he had been unable to visit a dentist.

Explaining that he first encountered the issue in January, Eamonn said: "I'm not a well man. I had a bit of a toothache in January and I went to the dentist. He said, 'well that’s very strange because that tooth hasn’t got a nerve in it'. So he took an X-ray and said, 'there must be some remnant, take some antibiotics but there's a danger it could need a lot of work done, maybe an extraction.' So I thought, 'forget that, I've too much to do can't take time off work.'"

However, after consulting his dentist on the phone, Eamonn revealed his fears about having his tooth removed may be inevitable, and could even lead to him needing dentures. He added: "I spoke to the dentist on the phone and he said it may involve an extraction. Now at my age I don’t want to be in that situation where your cheeks go hollow and sallow, and you end up with that old man look. Maybe it's leading to dentures. I don’t want my tooth coming out but anyway, that's what's around the bend for me."

