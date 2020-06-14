This Morning's Phillip Schofield narrowly avoids cooking disaster during huge storm

Phillip Schofield thought it was a good idea to make the most of the sunny Saturday and light up the barbecue to cook a delicious steak. But, the unpredictable British weather quickly changed and a huge storm took over, putting the presenter's dinner at risk.

Sharing a picture of himself outside in his garden wearing shorts and holding up a big umbrella, Phillip wrote: "BBQ in the rain? No probs!"

Phillip was quick to grab his umbrella when the storm started

Clearly, the presenter's quick thinking helped, because he later shared the result of cooking. "Steak and morel mushrooms and dauphinoise tatties... don't mind if I do," he wrote across the delicious-looking plate. Phillip would have no doubt appreciated the incredible dish, having spent the day trying out his new toy - a mountain bike.

The This Morning star received his new bike last week and on Saturday he clearly enjoyed taking it for a ride. The 58-year-old posted a picture on his Instagram stories, showing him smiling to the camera whilst sitting on it and wearing a helmet.

The presenter showed off the delicious end result

Earlier that day, the father-of-two revealed he was longing for the day he can be reunited with his beloved mother Pat. The star posted a throwback snap of himself and Pat together a year ago, admitting he is "missing" her. The photo in question was taken in the TV star's garden after his mum had persuaded him to spray paint his hair bright blue to match hers. Phillip captioned the image: "#thistimelastyear ... Miss ya mum xx."

Phillip took his new bike for a ride

The 58-year-old may be missing his mum, who lives in Cornwall, but at least he has his wife Stephanie Lowe, 56, and their daughters Molly, 27, and Ruby, 24, to keep him company in isolation. Last month, it was reported that Phil had moved out of his marital home near Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire and into a new flat in London, however, he soon confirmed that he has been staying at his family home.